The national spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a leader of the party’s Delhi unit, Nupur Sharma has been receiving multiple death threats on the social media platform Twitter. There were multiple tweets threatening her, some even calling for her beheading after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a twisted commentary to encourage trolls to attack her.

Sharing the threats, Nupur tweeted, “@DelhiPolice@CPDelhi I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself which are egged on by @zoo_bear because of his attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative. Attaching a few pics. Please note.” @zoo_bear is the troll account of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

:@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself which are egged on by @zoo_bear because of his attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative.



Attaching a few pics. Please note. pic.twitter.com/QmgA2uRCrS — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) May 27, 2022

In the tweets attached by Nupur, there are open threats to her life. Even though she has shared only 4 tweets, there are several similar tweets against her ever since Zubair’s dog-whistling encouraging attacks against her.

During a debate on Times Now on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, Nupur Sharma argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, then they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs. Taking that video out of context, Zubair shared it with his 464,000 Twitter followers declaring Nupur a rabid communal hatemonger and someone who can incite riots.

The dog-whistling obviously worked perfectly as troll accounts descended upon Nupur Sharma’s timeline giving her all kinds of threats including threats to behead her. With several similar incidents like Kamlesh Tiwari and Kishan Bharwad abound, the police should look at these threats seriously.

After being tagged repeatedly, Delhi Police finally responded and said that the matter has been forwarded to concerned officials and they will contact the aggrieved party Nupur Sharma shortly.

The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 27, 2022

This is not the first time that dog-whistling by Alt News founders has resulted in threats to someone. Earlier, a minor boy was harassed and threatened after being doxxed by the other Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha. Zubair himself was questioned earlier this month by Delhi Police for doxxing a minor girl.