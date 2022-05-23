TMC leader Saket Gokhale Monday dubbed the terror threat issued by Islamic terror outfit The Resistance Front to Amarnath Yatra as fake, alleging that it was probably the handiwork of the “BJP IT Cell”.

Gokhale tweeted that the letter might be fake because Kashmiri Pandits were referred to as “Kashmiri Pandiths”, and the language used in the letter is “classic Postcard News.”

Quoting a tweet that bore the threat letter, Gokhale said, “Fake. The biggest giveaway is the spelling “Pandiths”. The language, too, is classic Postcard News (if anyone remembers it). A BJP IT cell coolie sitting in Bengaluru probably made this.”

While Saket is not new to peddling propaganda, spreading lies and misinformation, gaslighting and swindling his unsuspecting followers, disregarding a terror threat issued to the Pandits, a minority compelled to leave their homeland in the wake of rising Islamism in Kashmir, is a new low even for the TMC leader’s appalling standards.

Without relying on the confirmation from the security agencies, who are better equipped to gauge terror threats and verify their authenticity, Saket proceeded to declare it fake on the tenuous grounds that it referred to Pandits as “Pandiths”. Notwithstanding the fact that Amarnath Yatra has always been the prime target for the Islamic terrorists in the Valley, Gokhale claims that the terror threat was probably fabricated by the government, thereby giving a free pass to the Islamic terrorists who are, in all likelihood, planning to disrupt the annual Hindu pilgrimage.

In July 2017, a bus carrying 60 Amarnath yatris was attacked by a group of Islamic terrorists who sprayed bullets on innocent, unarmed Hindu devotees. The attack was not the first of its kind, Amarnath yatra has been the target of Islamic terrorists for a long time. There have been attacks previously too. in 2000, a total of 89 people were massacred in five different coordinated massacres that happened over two days.

Islamic terror outfit The Resistance Front threatens to disrupt Amarnath Yatra; calls Yatris ‘stooges of Sanghi regime’

Terrorist organisation The Resistance Front (TRF) recently issued a warning to pilgrims participating in the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage this year. In a letter dated 22 May 2022, the outfit stated that if the Amarnath Yatra is leveraged for political and demographic benefits, it will do everything possible to impede the government’s plans.

The letter referred to the government as “fascist,” and stated that they are exploiting ordinary people for their evil schemes. It stated, “They used Kashmiri Pandith’s for their vote bank and results are in front of everyone. And now they are going to use Amaranth Yatra for their dirty politics. From mere 15 thousand to 8 Lac pilgrim registrations and from 15 days to 80 days is just to provoke the sensitivity of Kashmir situation…”

“We at #TRF are not against any religious matter but when such religious institutions are used against Kashmir struggle then it becomes our concern to take such matter in our hand,” the letter further added.

Threatening to disturb the Amarnath Yatra, it stated, “We want to make it clear if this Yatra is used for political and demographic gains then we at Resistance Front will do our best to hinder such filthy schemes of Fascist Sanghi regime.”