Terrorist organisation The Resistance Front (TRF) has issued a warning to pilgrims participating in the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage this year. In a letter, the outfit stated that if the Amarnath Yatra is leveraged for political and demographic benefits, it will do everything possible to impede the government’s plans.

The threat letter.

The letter referred to the government as “fascist,” and stated that they are exploiting ordinary people for their evil schemes. It stated, “They used Kashmiri Pandith’s for their vote bank and results are in front of everyone. And now they are going to use Amaranth Yatra for their dirty politics. From mere 15 thousand to 8 Lac pilgrim registrations and from 15 days to 80 days is just to provoke the sensitivity of Kashmir situation…”

“We at #TRF are not against any religious matter but when such religious institutions are used against Kashmir struggle then it becomes our concern to take such matter in our hand,” the letter further added.

Threatening to disturb the Amarnath Yatra, it stated, “We want to make it clear if this Yatra is used for political and demographic gains then we at Resistance Front will do our best to hinder such filthy schemes of Fascist Sanghi regime.”

Openly warning to attack the pilgrims, the terror outfit stated “We will openly target any stooge who becomes a pawn of this Fascist Sanghi regime and the blood of such stooges and pawns will spill like anything everywhere from Jammu to Kashmir. Keep that in mind.”

“Don’t become scapegoats like Kashmiri Pandith’s and don’t get provoked by Fascist Regime’s safronization talks. We are fully monitoring the situation,” the letter added demeaning the suffering of the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar Police has apprehended two local terrorists affiliated with the outlawed outfit The Resistance Front (TRF). In connection with the arrest, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a complaint under relevant sections.

Incriminating documents, weaponry and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and one silencer, were confiscated from the terrorists’ possession, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.