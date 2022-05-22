On Sunday (May 22), BJP leader Arjun Singh deserted the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined hands with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He is a sitting Member of parliament from the Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. Singh served as a member of the TMC between 1998 and 2019.

He had then defected to the BJP and went on to become the party’s Vice-President in West Bengal. Singh, a seasoned politician, again changed his party affiliation on May 22, 2022.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC in the presence of party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/gDVL5XiHGG — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

While there were rumours about him joining the TMC, Singh had earlier met Abhishek Banerjee at his office.

Kolkata, West Bengal | BJP MP Arjun Singh reaches TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s office pic.twitter.com/4DSulZJgjZ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Until 3 days ago, Arjun Singh was seen promoting an event in Vadodara where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a large gathering of young individuals.

Screengrab of the tweet by Arjun Singh

Prior to his defection to the Trinamool Congress, Arjun Singh was seen posting cryptic poems on social media. “Heard that the sea has risen with a sense of pride…Row the boat in the direction of the storm,” read one such tweet.

Screengrab of the tweets by Arjun Singh

TMC goons attacked Arjun Singh in the past

Starting in 2019, the now TMC leader has faced several attacks from his own party.

West Bengal: Arjun Singh, BJP candidate from Barrackpore alleges that he was attacked by TMC workers, says,”I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured.” pic.twitter.com/lWXY3mbbZZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

In September last year, 3 bombs were hurled at his house allegedly by TMC goons. “Criminals have no fear because they have the protection of TMC and West Bengal Police. The criminals are roaming around openly, the Police have become the ‘Daldas’ of the Trinamool. I was never afraid of such attacks, and I will not be afraid,” he had remarked then.

He was again attacked in January this year but nonetheless decided to join hands with the same party.