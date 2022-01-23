There has been another clash between TMC workers and BJP workers in Manikpur near Bhatpara of the North 24 Pragana district of West Bengal. TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP MP Arjun Singh’s vehicle and vandalized it when he was distributing masks and sanitisers among BJP workers.

Arjun Singh represents Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in the parliament. He had arrived there to pay tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. He has alleged that when he arrived at the place, TMC workers started creating a ruckus, following which a clash emerged between BJP workers and TMC workers. During this heated fight, TMC workers have allegedly attacked the MP and vandalized his vehicle. Goons vandalizing the vehicles are seen in the videos that went viral. Reportedly, Arjun Singh is safe. This incident happened on 22nd January 2022 in the evening.

On 23rd January 2022 in the morning, a video of another similar incident has also appeared on social media in which a few political party workers are seen making a ruckus. The situation was so heated up that police and other security personnel present on the spot were seen pointing guns towards them. However, TMC has not yet come up with its take on any of both incidents.

Local supporters and cadre of both parties were involved in the fight. As soon as the clash escalated local police and officers from the local administration rushed to the spot. A rapid action force was employed from West Bengal police.

This is not the first time when the BJP MP Arjun Singh has been attacked by TMC workers. He has been the target ever since the BJP has increased its presence in West Bengal in the last few years. Before the 2019 general elections, amidst the campaigning for and even after the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Arjun Singh and BJPJ workers were attacked by the TMC workers. Incidences of pelting stones on the vehicles and vandalizing them have been a common thing. In one of the attacks on Arjun Singh, 3 bombs were hurled near his house.