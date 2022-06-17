Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar arrested for issuing bounty to cut Nupur Sharma’s tongue, had said he would make her do ‘mujra’

The Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar after he announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore and threatened former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her innocuous comments on Prophet Muhammad. The Special Cell’s Cyber Cell unit arrested Tanwar from his residence on Thursday.

The arrest of Tanwar comes days after the Gurgaon Police had booked him for his threats and comments against Nupur Sharma. He was booked for promoting enmity between different groups, abetment, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

The Delhi Police said that Tanwar had earlier too issued bounties and made threats. “We took cognisance of the video. The man is heard making life-threatening remarks and is trying to spread hatred. We arrested Tanwar from Gurgaon. He has been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult modesty of a woman) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups)”, Cyber Cell police said to Indian Express.

According to reports, the police are now interrogating Nawab Satpal Tanwar.

What had Nawab Satpal Tanwar said threatening Nupur Sharma

On June 8th, Nawab Satpal Tanwar issued threats to Nupur Sharma for “insulting Prophet Muhammad”. In his statement, Tanwar said, “Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nupur Sharma has done blasphemy in the name of Nabi. Nupur Sharma has hurt crores of Muslims living in the country. Nupur Sharma has hurt crores of Indians. Nupur Sharma has insulted the country across the world. Nupur Sharma has insulted Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma’s crime is not forgivable. She deserves to be hanged.”

He added, “Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar announces Rs 1 crore reward for whoever brings tongue of Nupur Sharma. Nupur Sharma is insulting Indians across the world. Nupur Sharma is working on the behest of the BJP and RSS. Nupur Sharma is the real mastermind of Kanpur violence. Modi Government and Yogi Government must arrest her immediately and throw her in jail. However, no legal action is being taken against her. This is why I, Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar, announce a reward of Rs 1 crore for whoever brings tongue of Nupur Sharma.”

Earlier, Tanwar had made insulting comments against Nupur Sharma as well and said that he will make her do “mujra” in front of him.

He had said, “I trust myself. If the government of this country, the government of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi are not capable of taking action against Nupur Sharma, they should hand over her to Nawab Satpal Tanwar. I will make her do mujra in public. I will make her do mujra in front of me. Then I will punish her as I like. Bring her to Satpal’s court. If Nupur Sharma is presented in Satpal’s court, the whole country will see that dancer doing mujra in front of Nawab Satpal Tanwar.”