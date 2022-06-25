Reality show and daily soap actor Hina Khan has drawn the wrath of radical Islamists on her social media account after she posted her picture in a monokini swimwear on the Abu Dhabi beach where she has currently been holidaying. While she received a lot of adulation from other social media users, Islamists brutally trolled the actor for posting ‘inappropriate’ pictures on social media.

On June 22, the actor took to her Instagram account to post a picture from a beach in Abu Dhabi. Though she did not mention her location, she uploaded these pictures soaking in the sun on a beach. Hina donned a green-coloured one-piece swimsuit with a printed cape over it. She captioned her post, ‘Soak up the sun Hon”.

As soon as she posted her picture in a swimsuit, Hina Khan’s Instagram post was deluged with criticism and hate from Islamists. A user named Saeeda Ruksar Zaidi, questioning Hina Khan’s outfit, commented, “Does this girl have nothing to be ashamed of?”

Source: Actor Hina Khan’s Instagram handle

“May Allah help you to walk on the right path,” another user named Ziya Fatima (ZiyaFatima421) wrote, rebuking the actor.

Source: Actor Hina Khan’s Instagram handle

Another Islamist reprimanded the actor saying she is unworthy of being called a Muslim.

Source: Actor Hina Khan’s Instagram handle

Another Islamic fundamentalist Armaan Ahmed went on to abuse the actor. “This kut*i has ruined Islam. I wish your father had survived and you would have died in his place,” said Armaan Ahmed.

Source: Actor Hina Khan’s Instagram handle

Infuriated by her picture, another Islamist ridiculed the actress by remarking, “After seeing your clothes, the beggars on my street look richer than you.”

Source: Actor Hina Khan’s Instagram handle

Arzoo Shaikh, an Islamic fanatic, directly threatened Hina Khan with death by asking whether she was not afraid of dying.

Source: Actor Hina Khan’s Instagram handle

Interestingly, this is not the first time actor Hina Khan has received hate for her bold fashion sense. In 2018, the actor was asked to ‘dress appropriately’ during Ramzan by radicals on her social media account. The actor had posted pictures where radical Islamists had told her she will go to hell for ‘dressing inappropriately’. They even tried to shame her for posting ‘such pictures’ during Ramzan.

Muslim celebrities have had to face the wrath of online fundamentalists

In fact, over time, many other Muslim celebrities have had to face similar harassment at the hands of radical Islamists. A day before the release of her much-anticipated film ‘Atrangi Re‘, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan came under the vicious attack of Islamists for paying a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to this, Islamists had abused the Bollywood actress for visiting the Hindu shrine of Kedarnath along with Jahnvi Kapoor.

Similarly, a popular Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan was earlier insulted on Facebook for celebrating Durga Puja as it was ‘inappropriate’.

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was trolled by Muslim fundamentalists for celebrating Christmas with family. He was also attacked for doing Surya Namaskar. Cricketer Irfan Pathan, too, was told by fundamentalists that Raksha Bandhan is ‘against Islam’.

Mohammed Shami, too, has had his share of such incidents. In July 2017 he was trolled for celebrating the birthday of his daughter. They were offended especially by ‘the way Shami celebrated’ the birthday. He also in the past had to deal with angry comments about the photo of his wife in a gown.