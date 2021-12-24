A day before the release of her much-anticipated film ‘Atrangi Re‘, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan came under the vicious attack of Islamists for paying a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

In an Instagram post, she was seen standing in the temple complex with her head wrapped with a scarf. She spent about 30 mins within the temple watching the evening aarti. Her post was accompanied by the caption of ‘Jai Mahakal.’

Screengrab of the Instagram post of Sara Ali Khan

However, after posting her picture, the Bollywood actress was abused by her fellow co-religionists for committing the ‘sin’ of idolatry. “Why do you do this. You are a Muslim? Why are you going to the temples?” wrote one Islamist. Another Islamists commented, “Muslim hokar shirk kar rahi (Despite being Muslim, you are committing idolatry).”

“Don’t you feel ashamed? You are a blot in the name of Muslims,” wrote another. Others sent her ‘lanaat’ (condemnation) and even asked her to change her Muslim name. It must be mentioned that Khan is half-Muslim and half-Hindu and was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. One Islamist (@iamziyansidd) suggested, “Mahakal ke Ga*d mein ghus jai (Get into the a** of your Lord)”

Screengrab of the abusive comments by Islamists (Photo Credits: Twitter/choga_don)

Some Islamists suggested that even the ‘forgiving’ Allah will not pardon Khan for visiting a Hindu temple. “There is only one God and that is Allah,” wrote one Islamist. Another Islamist suggested that the mythical Judgment Day (Qayamat) was near for people who worked in the film industry such as the likes of Sara Ali Khan.

Screengrab of the abusive comments by Islamists (Photo Credits: Twitter/TrulyMonica)

One Hinduphobic Muslim woman (@ifraahsalim) even asked Sara Ali Khan to drink Gau mutra (cow urine). ‘Gaumutra’ jibe is often used by Islamist terrorists before attacking Hindus. In 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack had killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah.

The terrorist identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he had referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

Screengrab of the Gaumutra jibe by Islamist

Islamists attack Sara Ali Khan for visiting Kedarnath shrine

This is not the first time that Sara Ali Khan had been targeted by Islamists for visiting a Hindu temple or place of worship. Last month, Islamists had abused the Bollywood actress for visiting the Hindu shrine of Kedarnath along with Jahnvi Kapoor. A barrage of despicable comments was made against the actor because she visited the hallowed shrine of Kedarnath, the abode of Hindu God Lord Shiva. While many Islamists abused her with choicest of imprecations, others accused her of bringing disgrace to Muslims by visiting a Hindu shrine and praying in front of an idol.