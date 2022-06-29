On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded in Udaipur for an alleged post on social media in support of former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma. The murderers shot a video of the incident and published it on social media. In this video, the killers said that Kanhaiya Lal was killed because he had insulted Prophet Muhammad.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was killed inside his shop. The killers entered the shop posing as customers and then killed him. In October 2019, Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari, too, was murdered over ‘blasphemy’ charges by Islamists. He had been facing death threats since a few years and had even written to police for protection. During the investigation it was revealed that one of the main accused, Ashfaq, had created a fake Facebook profile to befriend the Tiwari. The fake profile was in name of ‘Rohit Solanki’.

Ashfaq used this fake Facebook ID to have close conversations with Kamlesh Tiwari. Before the murder, Ashfaq had a conversation with Kamlesh Tiwari on the phone when he stated his wish to join the Hindu organisation Tiwari was part of. The meeting between Kamlesh Tiwari and Ashfaq was fixed after the conversation.

After fixing a meeting with Kamlesh Tiwari, Ashfaq reached the leader’s office and spoke with him for about half an hour. The accused then attacked the Hindu Samaj Party leader after sending Swarajjit Singh out to bring cigarettes.The Islamists were wearing saffron coloured outfits to perhaps deceive Tiwari and make it appear like it was an internal feud and not a preplanned conspiracy by Islamists.

What is Taqiyya and how it is used by Islamists?

Al-Taqiyya, or simply Taqiyya, is a term from the Quran, the holy book of Islam. It is derived from the verb “Ittaqu,” which means to lie, mislead, manipulate and create illusions for an ‘enemy of Islam’ when being persecuted. Except, in today’s day and age, it has been used by Islamists and their apologists to deceive ‘kafirs’ (non-believers of Islam) into believing they are a well-wisher only to stab them in the back (figuratively) or behead them (literally).

We’ve seen in above two cases how the Islamists have used deception as a tool (posing as customer and Hindu on Facebook to befriend Hindutva leader) to come close to the victim and then eventually kill them. In fact, during the December 2019 anti-CAA protests that had gone violent and culminated into anti-Hindu riots in February 2020, The Wire ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani, also an apologist of radical Islam, was heard suggesting a gathering at Aligarh Muslim University where she suggested the ‘protestors’ change their strategy and ‘appear inclusive’ and not ‘Muslim’.

She had said, “You read your Kalmas, do the Ibadat, Indian constitution is still present in that manner. But when you come out in the public, no doubt, you are a Muslim. At least for some time, we must steer clear of religious sloganeering. Do Ibadat at home. But when you decide to protest as a Muslim, that you want to look like a Muslim, you want to speak like a Muslim, you want to have all religious slogans in the protests, then you lose the battle. We are not compromising with our ideology but are changing our strategy.”

None of these people needed to hide their identity or rather pretend to be someone else. The killers of Kamlesh Tiwari and Kanhaiya Lal did it because that helped them further their intention to murder the victims in the name of Allah, thereby getting one step closer to Jannah, the mythological paradise ‘righteous’ Muslim will go after death and an Islamist believes beheading the ones who have blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad will make them ‘righteous’.