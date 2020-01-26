Journalist associated with leftist propaganda website, The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, while addressing a gathering at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh suggested the protesting Muslims should appear inclusive ‘as part of strategy’.

Giving lessons on how to take forward the protests, Sherwani said how many of her acquaintances want to protest as Muslims. “Because it is an attack on our religion and we are attacked because of our religion, we want to protest as Muslims,” Sherwani cites her Muslim acquaintances’ willingness to protest. “I understand this sentiment very well and when the attack is on ‘daadhi’ (beard), ‘topi’ (cap), burqa, it is a natural urge and natural reaction to answer back in daadhi, topi and burqa. That you participate in protests as Muslims. I understand the sentiment and I don’t have any objections against it.

“But if only Muslims continue to protests… if only 20 crore people protest, will the remaining 100 crore people… if you are chanting religious slogans, will they be willing to be part of you? I am saying in an ideal world, in an ideal Indian society, everybody should be allowed, welcomed to be and to say whatever they want to say. They could protest by saying anything they want, “Jai Shri Ram”, “Vande Mataram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” or in the name of Khalsa or Christian slogans. But we are not an ideal society.

“You must make these protests as inclusive as you could and make its base bigger. You read your Kalmas, do the Ibadat, Indian constitution is still present in that manner. But when you come out in the public, you are a Muslim, there is no doubt about it. And you are being attacked that is also true. But do understand that these protests are to save India’s secularism, Indian constitution and its basic structure. We have to make it inclusive. This doesn’t have to be Muslim only protest. I apologise to everyone whose sentiments are hurt. I know people want to assert it. I know but that assertion itself is getting attacked. But I wish there would be a consensus on this that till the time an ideal society is created where our religious identity, religious beliefs and slogans are accepted, we should have an inclusive protest,” she said.

She further added that these protests are taking the society to the place where we include all. “We are not compromising with our ideology. I would like to reiterate that we are not compromising with our ideology but are changing our strategy. Like can we include labourers, farmers, adivasis, OBCs and even upper caste Hindus who think India’s constitution needs to be saved, should all be part of protests. Hence for this, at least for some time, we must steer clear from religious sloganeering. Do Ibadat at home. Do Ibadat to your heart’s content at home. Draw your strength from religion at home. But when you decide to protest as a Muslim, that you want to look like a Muslim, you want to speak like a Muslim, you want to have all religious slogans in the protests, then you lose the battle,” she said.

Saying that the government has started taking support of the film stars after passing the law says how the law is flawed, she alleged that the government has threatened students that they’ll fail them if they do not write in support of the CAA. Sherwani produces no evidence to back her claim.

Hailing Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak PR stunt where she visited the JNU campus after the violence unleashed by leftist students against students registering for winter semester, Sherwani said that it was a ‘gamechanger’. “She shook the foundation of this government which many hail as the most powerful government of India,” she said. Please note Padukone was extending support to JNU leftist students who perpetrated violence against students who wanted to register for winter semester and not against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which Sherwani seems to have inferred. Adding that the popular sentiment against PM Modi who was elected for the second time with a strong mandate in 2019 general elections, since the Bollywood entertainers are now taking a stand. Again, Padukone’s PR stunt was not on CAA as believed by Sherwani.

“The first pushback Modi government received has been from students. Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University students,” she said. Drawing parallels between Nazi Germany under Hitler and India under Modi government, Sherwani said that the only difference is that the Germans did not protest against Hitler.

“Whether we become Hitler’s Germany will depend on how strongly we oppose and protest,” she said. She then says how many people who were once emotionally connected to PM Modi have now moved away from his views (after passing of the CAA). “Medha Patkar just said that there should be a structure as to how the protests should be carried out. What are we trying to tell through the protests? Okay, so these protests are anti-CAA, anti-NRC, but these should be given a good name that it suggests that these protests are ‘pro democracy, pro constitution’. Not only are we against one law of the country but our own principles and beliefs are also part of these protests. We should not only say what we are protesting against but also what we are supporting,” she said.

Stating that these ‘anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests’ should be renamed to pro-democracy, pro-constitution protests, she said, “I am glad Muslim women are on the streets and protesting. But one moment changed it all. Aysha is here with us who was part of the historic moment which changed historical narration that Muslim women are oppressed.” Adding that narration was built that Muslim men are oppressing Muslim women through “things we had not even heard of like Halala and Triple Talaq”, Sherwani added, “they wanted to patronise Muslim women and demonise Muslim men. Some girls from Jamia shattered this capital that was built over the years in two hours.”

Remember, fascists are most afraid when people are not afraid of them, she said. “Today people are not afraid. These two girls and other dozens of women have got rid of fear of 130-140 crore people,” she said hailing the Jamia ‘sheroes’.