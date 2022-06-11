Saturday, June 11, 2022
Police to install CCTV cameras at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Karnataka, as Hindus question why only Muslims were allowed to use the site: Details

After a few Hindu organisations sought clarity on why just one community was permitted to use the site when it was under the BBMP, the BBMP recently said that the land belongs to them and that members of all communities can use it with permission from the Joint Commissioner, BBMP (West).

OpIndia Staff
S M Srinivasa, special commissioner and West Zone in-charge, stated that everything is being done to ensure the area's security. (Image: DH)
173

Due to an ongoing dispute over ownership of the 2.5-acre Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, the Karnataka Police, in partnership with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has decided to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) around the 2.5-acre Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

After a few Hindu organisations sought clarity on why just one community was permitted to use the site when it was under the BBMP, the BBMP recently said that the land belongs to them and that members of all communities can use it with permission from the Joint Commissioner, BBMP (West).

The department met with BBMP officials and decided to install CCTV cameras around Idgah Maidan, according to a senior police officer. “Twelve CCTV cameras are being fixed surrounding the site. The cameras come with 4MP Zoom and 4K Clarity features and will be connected to monitor the premises. Chamrajpet police station will have access to the footage,” he said.

The Central Muslim Association (CMA), which presented paperwork and records to the BBMP on Thursday supporting their claim to the site, stated on Friday that while they were unaware of the intentions for CCTVs to be placed there, they would not oppose it since it would boost security surrounding the land.

Hindu organisations are asking for the site to be made accessible for events such as Independence Day, International Yoga Day, Ganesha Festival, and others. Tushar Girinath, the BBMP’s Chief Commissioner, had previously indicated that the ground was listed as BBMP property in some records, despite the fact that some documents from the Supreme Court order were missing. The CMA, on the other hand, has presented through tapal the Gazette Notification documents from 1965, which prove that the land is within its control.

S M Srinivasa, special commissioner and West Zone in-charge, stated that everything is being done to ensure the area’s security.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

