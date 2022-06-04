Kashmiri Hindus have been at the crosshairs of the Islamists for several decades now, but the targeted attacks on Hindus during the last 2 months have still sent shockwaves among the minority Hindu community in the valley. The targeted attacks have spiked in the last 2 months as locals, as well as non-local Hindus, have faced one Jihadi attack after another, reminding people of the dark days of 1990.

These attacks have increased since the terror organization Lashkar-e-Islam issued a threat to the Hindu community in Kashmir in early April. The threatening letter named ‘Letter to kafirs’ said, “Leave the valley or face dire consequences”. The letter gave a final warning to ‘Kashmiri Pandits, migrants, and RSS agents’ in the valley to leave. The letter further stated that Kashmiri Hindus would be killed and sent to hell for disobeying their diktat and nobody including PM Modi or Amit Shah will be able to save them.

The chilling threatening letter reminded the beleaguered Hindu community in the valley of the infamous ‘Raliv, Galiv, Chaliv’ slogan from 1990, and came right on the heels of the targeted killing of Satish Kumar Singh in the valley. While the language of the letter, and the timing of it, made all sane people worried about the attacks against the Hindu community, the usual suspects jumped up and down to defend Islamists and dismiss it as a fake threat.

The threatening letter sent to the Hindus of Kashmir

AltNews, notorious for shielding Islamists, published a ‘fact-check’ to claim that the threat letter is fake. On flimsy grounds, AltNews tried to dismiss the threat to the minority Hindus while evidence was already mounting that the threat is very real.

To play down the chilling threat from the terrorists, AltNews relied on 5 points to try and prove that the letter was fake.

The letter was unsigned Lashkar-e-Islam is ‘misspelled’ The logo on the top left corner of the letter is of Jamaat-e-Dawa Pakistan A letter with identical letterhead was circulating in 2016 The letter has factual inaccuracies

Maybe AltNews thought that terrorists hire people with Masters in Business Communications to write letters on their behalf, but as explained here by OpIndia, all the reasons mentioned by them for calling it fake were flimsy at best and just comical at worst.

The worst part about the whole ‘fact-check’ was that right at the start, AltNews got a confirmation from Vijay Raina, the Sarpanch of Kulgam, that the threat letter was delivered by post to the Hindus of Kashmir living in the Veervan colony of Baramullah. Despite the confirmation, Alt News tried to shield the threat-issuing terrorists by trying to dismiss it as something similar to a naughty WhatsApp forward by someone.

Time has now conducted a fact-check on these alleged fact-checkers and shown everyone just how real that threat was for the Hindu community. Teachers, Bank Managers, and even laborers in the valley, if you are a Hindu, you are carrying a bull’s eye on your forehead. The minority Hindus in the valley are rightfully living in a state of panic as they live in the same atmosphere of fear that their previous generation endured.