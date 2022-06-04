On Friday (June 3) night, two non-local workers were injured in a grenade attack carried out by terrorists. The incident took place in Aglar Zainapora in Shopian district in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed, “Terrorists lobbed a #grenade at Aglar Zainapora, area of #Shopian, resulting in minor injuries to 02 outside labourers. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

#Terrorists lobbed a #grenade at Aglar Zainapora, area of #Shopian, resulting in minor injuries to 02 outside labourers. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 3, 2022

Targeted killing of Hindus in Kashmir Valley

On Thursday (June 2), two non-local workers were shot at by Islamic terrorists in Magraypora, in the Chadoora area in Budgam district of central Kashmir. One of them succumbed to the injuries while the other remained in a critical state.

As per reports, the deceased worker was identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar. He was a resident of Arniya village in the Vaishali district of Bihar. Dilkhush was rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar where he was declared dead on arrival.

The other victim named Rajan, who belongs to Punjab, was also injured during the attack by terrorists. His condition was said to be stable. The duo worked as labourers in a brick kiln in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes amidst a recent spike in the targeted killing of Kashmiri Hindus especially those employed under the Prime Minister’s Package in the Valley. Opindia had reported how Islamic terrorists shot dead a bank employee named Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Hanamangarh in Rajasthan.

He was the Bank Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. On May 31, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that a Hindu migrant teacher named Rajni Bala was killed in Kulgam district’s Gopalpora area.

Owing to concerns about their safety, Hindus have begun to leave Kashmir in large numbers, thereby prompting fears of another exodus.