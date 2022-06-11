Ministry of Home Affairs alerts state police chiefs after Friday violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs has advised state and union territory police chiefs to be prepared and attentive as they would be on target following violent protests around the country yesterday after Friday prayers, with Muslim mobs pelting stones and getting violent in various cities.

The Home Ministry issued a statement to police in all states and union territories after many acts of violence were reported from various parts of the country in reaction to statements made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled politician Naveen Jindal regarding Prophet Muhammad.

According to a top Ministry of Home Affairs source, state and union territory police have been instructed to be cautious during the protests because they may be targeted.

“We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation,” the MHA official said.

He went on to say that many directives had been issued to keep an eye on fringe individuals who were making hate speeches. All states have been requested by the Ministry of Home Affairs to take preventative measures, monitor borders, and identify vulnerable locations.

Meanwhile, violent protests erupted across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat in response to the leader’s disputed statements. As slogan-shouting demonstrators carrying banners sought the arrest of the leaders accused, authorities in Jammu enforced a curfew in a few districts and portions of the Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown, while prohibitory orders were issued in parts of Ranchi.

Following Friday prayers, a big crowd gathered outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid to protest against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. a similar demonstration was reported in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of Islamists swarmed onto the streets, shouting anti-Nupur Sharma slogans. The police intervened and attempted to disperse the gathering, but they were unable to do so in the face of such a large mob.

On the 10th of June, Islamists pelted stones at policemen in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the police’s deployment of tear gas and lathicharge to manage the scene, the situation still remains tense in the region.