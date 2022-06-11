Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMHA alerts state police chiefs, asks to remain attentive following violent protests by Islamists...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

MHA alerts state police chiefs, asks to remain attentive following violent protests by Islamists after Friday prayers, says police may be targeted

According to a top Ministry of Home Affairs source, state and union territory police have been instructed to be cautious during the protests because they may be targeted.

OpIndia Staff
Ministry of Home Affairs alerts state police chiefs after Friday violence
Representative image. (Source: DNA)
59

The Ministry of Home Affairs has advised state and union territory police chiefs to be prepared and attentive as they would be on target following violent protests around the country yesterday after Friday prayers, with Muslim mobs pelting stones and getting violent in various cities.

The Home Ministry issued a statement to police in all states and union territories after many acts of violence were reported from various parts of the country in reaction to statements made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled politician Naveen Jindal regarding Prophet Muhammad.

According to a top Ministry of Home Affairs source, state and union territory police have been instructed to be cautious during the protests because they may be targeted.

“We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation,” the MHA official said.

He went on to say that many directives had been issued to keep an eye on fringe individuals who were making hate speeches. All states have been requested by the Ministry of Home Affairs to take preventative measures, monitor borders, and identify vulnerable locations.

Meanwhile, violent protests erupted across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat in response to the leader’s disputed statements. As slogan-shouting demonstrators carrying banners sought the arrest of the leaders accused, authorities in Jammu enforced a curfew in a few districts and portions of the Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown, while prohibitory orders were issued in parts of Ranchi.

Following Friday prayers, a big crowd gathered outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid to protest against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. a similar demonstration was reported in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of Islamists swarmed onto the streets, shouting anti-Nupur Sharma slogans. The police intervened and attempted to disperse the gathering, but they were unable to do so in the face of such a large mob.

On the 10th of June, Islamists pelted stones at policemen in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the police’s deployment of tear gas and lathicharge to manage the scene, the situation still remains tense in the region.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Protest’ against Nupur Sharma reaches Uttarakhand: Islamists hit the streets in Uddham Singh Nagar, Haridwar on high alert after violence in Saharanpur

OpIndia Staff -

Islamist violence over Nupur Sharma’s remark: 2 rioters dead in Ranchi after police retaliated to firing by mob, Yogi Adityanath govt arrests 229 rioters

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam teaches tolerance’: Kashmiri Youtuber enacts beheading of Nupur Sharma over blasphemy row, proclaims innocence after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam is a religion of peace, we demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged’: AIMIM MP and former NDTV journalist Imtiyaz Jaleel

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus form just 3% of the population…are the victim of exodus, love jihad’: Locals reveal plan was to capture Chandreshwar Mohalla during Kanpur violence

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Press Club of India claims Saba Naqvi mocking Shivling at Gyanvapi is not ‘blasphemy’, here is what Naqvi had tweeted

OpIndia Staff -

Mobs run rampage in several cities after Jumma Namaz over Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Muhammad remark: List of ‘protests’ and violence

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata: Woman killed and several injured as cop opens fire near Bangladesh High Commission before shooting himself dead

OpIndia Staff -

WB: Protests against Nupur Sharma continues for second day in Howrah as mob burn down vehicles and police booths, large protests in Kolkata too

OpIndia Staff -

AAP leaders claim Satyendar Jain was beaten up in ED custody; pictures suggest otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,005FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com