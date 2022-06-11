With the Islamist ire spreading across the country as manifested in the violent protests witnessed on Friday, former BJP leader Naveen Jindal and his family continue to attract death threats from the murderous mobs who are baying for his blood for his tweets on Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier today, Jindal took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a phone number from which he is getting death threats. Jindal said he had received death threats directed at himself and his family from unknown people and tagged Delhi Police, Commissioner of Delhi Police and Lt Governor to take notice immediately.

Notably, Naveen Jindal’s family has already left Delhi after receiving death threats over his tweets on Prophet Muhammad. Jindal said that he suspected some people had followed him a few days ago when he had gone to meet someone.

He informed the police of the death threats he has been receiving ever since Mohammad Zubair of AltNews and others dog whistled about the alleged insult meted out on the Islamic Prophet. The police have taken the matter seriously as there were reports that unknown people had done a recce of his house.

“I am still living in Delhi. Out of fear my family has left the city. This is an exodus,” Jindal said.

A protest march is organised in Laxmi Nagar Chowk on Saturday evening over the vile death threats that Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and their family members are receiving in the wake of their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Pan-India protests erupt as Islamists run riot calling for the beheading of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

On June 10, Friday, massive protests emerged in multiple cities across the nation against Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who has come under the attack of Islamists for quoting Islamic Hadiths on the Prophet Muhammad. After today’s Friday Namaz or Jumma, a large number of people gathered in protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Visuals emerged from the location showing Muslims raising slogans against the ex-BJP spokesperson and former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal demanding their arrest and calling for their beheading.

In Karnataka’s Belagavi, an effigy of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the Fort Road, highlighting the grim nature of protests that have convulsed the nation days after AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled about her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Demonstrators in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj took to stone-pelting after Friday Namaz to mark their protest against Nupur Sharma for her audacity to make comments on Prophet Muhammad that are mentioned in authentic and reliable Islamic Hadiths.

The violent protests by Islamists against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also reached the Jharkhand capital of Ranchi. Violent protests broke out in the city on Friday, 10th June, over what the frenzied crowd of Muslim protesters called ‘blasphemous’ comments by Nupur Sharma.