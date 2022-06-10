The violent protests by Islamists against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also reached the Jharkhand capital of Ranchi. Violent protests broke out in the city on Friday, 10th June, over the alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments by Nupur Sharma, and as per the police, the protests gathered pace after the Friday Namaz.

Since Friday morning, Islamists started their protests against Nupur Sharma, protests which were going to turn violent very soon.

Protests begin in Ranchi as Muslims all around the country get together against BJP Spokesperson’s

statements against the Prophet ﷺ #ArrestNupurSharmaBJP pic.twitter.com/RNqQAf3mL0 — Samreen (@ohmygodsamreen) June 10, 2022

Islamists took to the streets in protest against the remarks of Nupur, and all the shops in the area were closed as a part of the protest. After the Friday prayers, the protests grew in intensity and resulted in stone-pelting with police using lathicharge to try and bring the situation under control. During the violence, a local Police officer was also injured during the violence along with some other police personnel.

Police Officer injured during the protests

During the protests, a video also went viral on social media where a policeman can be heard begging for reinforcements from his superiors to face the stone-pelting Islamists. The policeman even cries while making the request to his superiors.

कहीं पत्थर चला रहे हैं, कहीं गोली चल रही है। पुलिसवाला रो रहा है कि फोर्स भेजिए। कभी सर तन से जुदा गाएंगे, कभी रेप की धमकी देंगे और फिर कहेंगे लोग इस्लामोफोबिया का शिकार हैं। कभी तो खुद से भी पूछो कि जो करते हो उसको क्या कहे दुनिया। देश का तमाशा बनाकर रख दिया है। pic.twitter.com/XIWZCCvtfQ — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) June 10, 2022

Ranchi was hardly an isolated case, news of violent protests against Nupur Sharma after Friday Namaz came from several cities in Uttar Pradesh. Mass protests were also seen outside Jama Masjid in the capital Delhi and Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad.

Curfew imposed in Ranchi after the violence

Following the violence during the protests against Nupur Sharma, a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas in Ranchi. Ranchi District Administration announced.