The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’ hate speech case. Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar, confirmed the development and said that Tyagi had participated in the three-day-long conclave organised in Haridwar in December 2021 and has been arrested for inciting violence.

Earlier in December, the Uttarakhand police had registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’ hate speech case from Narsan border, Roorkee: Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar pic.twitter.com/LrtYBIjid5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

“Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi,” the Uttarakhand police had said.

The Dharma Sansad, held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20 was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against the Muslims. Several speakers at the event allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of people from the minority community.

It is pertinent to note that former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi had reverted to Hinduism by renouncing Islam in December last year. He converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.