On July 23, a man identified as Mukesh Tiwari was beaten up by one Mohammad Suleman for alleged posts and comments in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Baikunthpur Police Station Area of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Suleman and Mukesh were friends. Furthermore, the victim’s brother is associated with RSS.

Mukesh works in a private company. On Saturday, he left his home to go to the office. Suleman, who was his friend, called him and asked him to meet for something important. When Mukesh went to the mentioned place of meeting, Suleman asked him to sit and suddenly started assaulting him with sticks. Suleman continued to beat him and kept asking if Mukesh would post in support of Sharma again.

Mukesh was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Mukesh’s brother Ashish said in a statement that he is an active member of RSS and regularly publishes religious posts on social media. Recently, he also published posts in favour of Nupur Sharma, after which his brother was attacked. Ashish further alleged that Mukesh’s bag, money and mobile were snatched by the attacker.

Following the incident, the Police are on the alert to avoid any communal tension in the area. An FIR was registered by the Police, and an investigation is underway.

Attacks on Hindus for supporting Nupur Sharma

Despite the suspension of Sharma and an apology from her for the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, there have been several attacks on Hindus who support her. Recently, on July 20, a Bajrang Dal leader identified as 26-year-old Ayush was attacked with sharp weapons on Ujjain Road in Agra. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Five people were arrested in the case.

The murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Hindu businessman Umesh Kolhe in Amravati was the result of their posts in support of Nupur Sharma. Islamists brutally beheaded Kanhaiya Lal in his own shop, and in the case of Kolhe, it was made to look like a robbery. Both the cases are being investigated by National Investigating Agency (NIA).

It is noteworthy that a man named Rizwan who crossed the India-Pakistan border to kill Nupur Sharma was also apprehended by the security forces in recent times.