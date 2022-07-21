On July 20, a Bajrang Dal activist identified as Ayush Jadam from Agar, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly attacked by Islamists for supporting former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma. As per reports, Ayush was travelling on Ujjain Road when a group of 10-12 people attacked him with sharp weapons.

In a statement, Ayush said that during the attack, the Islamists threatened to behead him for supporting Nupur Sharma. Ayush added that he suspected someone was following him for some days but did not pay much attention to it. “They surrounded me and attacked with sharp weapons. They were saying, ‘cut him into pieces’. I was lucky there was a group of people passing by, and the attackers ran away after seeing them.”

Ayush sustained a deep injury on his head and got seven stitches. He is currently lodged in Ujjain Civil hospital for treatment and reportedly out of danger.

The Police filed a case based on the complaint of one of Ayush’s friends. During the investigation, the Police identified two of the accused using CCTV footage and they have been arrested. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Sagar said additional Police Force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The attacks on people for supporting Nupur Sharma

In June 2022, BJP’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party for her comments on Prophet Mohammed. Though Sharma had issued an apology for the same, she continued to receive death and rape threats. Not only her, anyone who has come in her support is facing threats by the Islamists. A Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for an alleged post in her favour. Another businessman Umesh Kohle was killed in Amravati for the same reason. Recently, a man from Pakistan was apprehended in Rajasthan who had crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma.