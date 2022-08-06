Ahead of the much-awaited release of Laal Singh Chadha, a scene-by-scene copy of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan has been facing a lot of anger from Indian moviegoers who have been calling for a boycott of his latest film. Aamir Khan, whose last big-budget offering ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ ended up being one of the biggest ever flops in the history of Indian cinema seems to be feeling the effects of these boycott calls.

When asked about hashtags like ‘Boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trending on Twitter, the actor said he feels sad about it. He also said that the ‘trolls’ make it sound like he does not love his country but that is absolutely ‘untrue’. Even though in the past Aamir Khan had told viewers openly not to watch his films, this time, the boycott calls seems to be affecting him and his PR drive during the past few days reflects that.

The reason why most moviegoers plan to boycott any Aamir movie varies from person to person, some want to boycott him over his mockery of Hindu Gods in PK, some want to boycott his movies because of his opposition to Sardar Sarovar Dam which provided water to the most drought-stricken areas of Gujarat, some want to boycott him for blaming current PM Narendra Modi for 2002 Gujarat riots, while some just can’t stand the sanctimoniousness.

Another reason why many moviegoers plan to boycott Aamir Khan’s movies is his proximity to openly anti-India Turkey, hanging out with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi (who repeatedly calls for ‘independence of Jammu & Kashmir’ from India), and Aamir’s meeting with people like Pakistani Maulana Tariq Jameel.

To counter these boycott calls by the common Indians, Aamir Khan’s PR has been trying to paint a more rosy image of the Bollywood stalwart, and one such attempt has come from the Bollywood website Koimoi.

Koimoi published an article titled, “Did Aamir Khan Meet Jamaat-E-Ul Terrorist Maulana Tariq Jameel & Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi In Saudi Arabia? Rumours Busted!” on the 5th of August 2022, in which, instead of busting any rumours, they confirmed that Aamir Khan indeed met these anti-India people in Saudi Arabia.

While trying to disprove Aamir Khan’s meeting with Tariq Jameel, the article notes, “It is worth pointing out that multiple publications reported that Laal Singh Chaddha actor met them at mecca when he went for Hajj pilgrimage accompanied by his mother Zeenat Hussain in October 2012. The said photo was taken at that time. Former Pakistani music band Vital Signs’ member Junaid Jamshed was also present at that time.”

The article further confirms that Junaid Jamshed also shared the picture on his Facebook account with a caption that read: “Shahid Afridi and Aamir Khan with Maulana Tariq Jameel.”

Who is Tariq Jameel, whose photo with Aamir Khan is creating all the controversy

Tariq Jameel is a Pakistani Islamic television preacher and a Tablighi Jamaat member. It is important to note that Tablighi Jamaat is banned in Saudi Arabia after the custodian of the two holy Mosques called Tablighi Jamaat “one of the gates of terrorism”.

In a tweet on December 6, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs said, “His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab)”.

The tweet mentioned that the minister has directed that the sermon cover topics including declaration of “the misguidance, deviation, and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise”, to mention their prominent mistakes, to mention their danger to society and a statement that affiliation with partisan groups (including the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tablighi Jamaat gained widespread prominence in India when its gathering in Delhi became one of the earliest hotspots of Coronavirus in the country. The Tablighi Jamaat event was not only attended by Indian Islamic clerics but also foreign nationals.

After emerging as a ‘superspreader’ of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the conduct of the members of the Tablighi Jamaat did not improve. While they were being transported from Nizamuddin for their treatment, they spat on roads during the bus ride. After being shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi, they engaged in unruly behaviour with the staff and doctors. The occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and spat all over and on persons working/attending to them, including doctors.

The controversial preacher Tariq Jameel, whom Aamir Khan met, had earlier blamed Muslim women when Coronavirus was running rampant in the country. At the peak of the Coronavirus crisis, he had said that when Muslim women and the youth indulge in shameless and immodest behaviour, then Allah inflicts pain and agony on humans.