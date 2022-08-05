Amidst calls to boycott the movie ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been forced to adopt a conciliatory tone.

The controversial actor, who now professes his love for India after witnessing the large-scale resentment among the public, had earlier mocked his audience. Following the release of his 2014 movie ‘PK’, Aamir Khan had snubbed his fans for objecting to the Hinduphobic nature of the film.

While speaking about the matter, he snobbishly remarked, “Mujhe lagta hai ki ya ek democracy hai aur haar aadmi ko apna vichar samne rakhna ka adhikaar hai (This is a democracy and everyone should have the right to express their opinion).

“If you don’t like don’t watch it” Aamir Khan said it during PK, So we won’t see now Lal singh Chaddha because we didn’t like Pk.#BoycottLalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/LuOPOu3L3p — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 4, 2022

“Agar kisiko film nahin pasand aayi toh usko nahin dekhni chahiye (If someone does not like the movie, then, he should not watch it),” Aamir Khan had said then.

He had brushed off the criticism over PK by saying, “For every film, there will be a group that will protest.”

From telling his audience to not bother watching his film if they didn’t like to lamenting over boycott calls, life has come to a full circle for the Bollywood actor.

The sudden change of heart comes after several Hinduphobic films and movies made by such actors have tanked at the box office. Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is set for theatrical release on August 11 this year.

It is notable here that Bollywood as a whole is reeling under a crisis, big budget movies have been biting dust one after another.

Netizens call for the boycott of Lal Singh Chaddha

Earlier, Hindus had called for the boycott of the actor’s movie over his comments about India. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The actor, who is hailed by most of Bollywood and the mainstream media as a ‘perfectionist’, is also facing criticism for lacking original ideas and making movies that are copied from old Hollywood classics.

It may be recalled that while speaking at an award function in 2015, Aamir Khan said, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child (son Azad). She fears what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day.”

Don’t feel safe here then why release movie here? Go to your safe place as we know where you’re heart lies#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/ezhxuttiEp — hindu_unnity (@hindu_unitty) August 1, 2022

“Dear Citizens of the Country You know what needs to be done next #BoycottLalSinghChaddha,” wrote another user.

Popular Twitter user Shefali Vaidya had asked, “When you can watch the original classic (Forrest Gump) for free, why waste money watching a trashy remake by a Hindu bashing actor? #BoycottLalSinghChaddha.”

When you can watch the original classic for free, why waste money watching a trashy remake by a Hindu bashing actor? #BoycottLalSinghChaddha — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 2, 2022

This is not the first time that #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on social media. The uproar began soon after the trailer of Khan’s movie was released in May this year. At that time, netizens had raked up Khan’s 2015 controversial statement and called him anti-Hindu and anti-India.