DSP Noor Mustafa of Dumka has been suspended following allegations of negligence and helping the accused Shahrukh Hussain in weakening the case. 19 year old schoolgirl Ankita was set on fire by Shahrukh after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Shahrukh used to stalk her and as per Ankita’s father had asked her to convert to Islam and marry him.

At the time the country erupted in anger over the horrifying incident the chief minister of state, Hemant Soren, was out on a picnic with his colleague MLAs. The visuals during Shahrukh’s arrest also show how he was smiling as if he knew he would get away with it.

The local DSP Noor Mustafa has been accused of trying to save Shahrukh. Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi shared some documents stating that DSP Mustafa has not only been anti-tribals but also had a communal trait to him.

इसी आधार पर ज़ुल्फ़िकार को बेल मिल गया।उसके बाद डीएसपी नूर मुस्तफ़ा ने उसके जेल से निकल जाने के कुछ देर बाद चार्जशीट कर दिया।



आदिवासियों के नाम पर घड़ियाली आंसू बहाने वाले सीटीबाज मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन जी, बताइये न, ऐसे अफ़सर को जेल में होना चाहिये या नहीं? 2/2 — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) August 29, 2022

Ex-CM Marandi said that one Zulfikar, who exploited tribals, was booked under the SC/ST Act and was sent to jail. Noor Mustafa allegedly did not file chargesheet for 90 days. In the documents shared by Marandi, this information is given along with the signature of the judge. On basis of these documents, Zulfikar got the bail. As per Marandi, DSP Noor Mustafa filed the chargesheet some time after Zulfikar got out of the jail.

As per reports, DSP Noor Mustafa has been suspended.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has raised concerns about change in demography in Jharkhand. He said that what happened to Ankita has happened to thousands of girls and women in Jharkhand.

यह सिर्फ डेमोग्राफिक ही नहीं बदलना चाहते बल्कि ज़मीन का भी जिहाद कर रहे हैं। बंग्लादेशी जिहादियों ने अब तक 10,000 एकड़ ज़मीन हड़प ली है। मैं सरकार से मांग करता हूं की SIT गठन कर इसपर फास्ट्रैक मामला चलाया जाए: झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष रघुबर दास pic.twitter.com/LKrQXiA4oo — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 29, 2022

Das said that what happened to Ankita is not a normal incident and is a part of larger conspiracy where people of one community are trying to forcefully convert people of other faith to Islam and thereby change demography. He also talked about illegal encroachment of land by Islamists and said that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have taken over about 10,000 acre land. He also demanded formation of SIT and fasttrack the case.