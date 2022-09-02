On August 18 this year, an Indian medical student studying at the Dhaka National Medical College in Bangladesh took to Facebook to narrate how she was raped by one Abdul Wakil in a hotel room for 3 days.

A resident of Sherpur, Abdul studies nursing at the Dr Halima Khatun Nursing Institute. The girl informed that the accused tortured and raped her, besides stealing her mobile phone and cash. Abdul also threatened to kill her.

“Name Abdul Wakil raped and tortured me from August 8 to August 11, 2022, in hotel galaxy room 501 of Cox Bazar. He stole my cash and mobile and also threatened my parents to kill me. Please give me justice. He is a student of Dr Halima Khatun Nursing Institute, Mymensingh,” her Facebook post read.

“As a foreign student, it’s a huge threat to our safety. Please raise your voice,” she added. The Indian student informed that Abdul Wakil had threatened to make their intimate videos viral.

While sharing screenshots of the disturbing conversations, she wrote, “Abdul Wakil is now making my videos viral. His friends along with some journalists are now trying to extort money from me. Please, do something about it.”

The victim has also accused a Muslim woman named Jakiya of being an accomplice to Abdul. “He took advantage of me because I was all alone in that country,” she remarked.

In another Facebook post, the Indian student lamented her decision of pursuing medical science in the Islamic Republic of Bangladesh. “Do not inhabit a country, where you are not respected, cannot earn your livelihood, have no friends or cannot acquire knowledge,” she wrote.

Victim speaks exclusively to Opindia

While speaking to Opindia over messaging app, she said, “He (Abdul) pretended to love me for the previous 5-6 months. Took advantage of the fact that I was all alone in Bangladesh.”

“I reached the hotel by bus. He said that he would not behave wrongly. We were going on a trip. He had different plans and one thing led to another. I never consented to the (sexual) acts. He threatened to kill me if I didn’t comply. He seized my belongings including money so I couldn’t run away,” she recounted.

On being asked about the images, the victim informed, “He was sleeping and that was the only chance I had to keep some evidence. He didn’t let me click any other photos. That’s why he stole my phone and hacked my Google accounts to delete his past pictures with me…He has a previous record of such rape incidents in his village.”

“My parents have disowned me. I can’t enter my house. I am currently staying at relatives’ place,” the Indian student lamented.

Hindu woman gang raped, disrobed and killed in Bangladesh

On July 29 this year, the dead body of a Hindu woman was discovered in a paddy field in the Kumar para area in the Bhervedi Union in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the deceased woman was identified as Apo Rani Roy. She was returning to her husband’s home from her paternal house. Later, her disrobed body was found in a paddy field. A 10-year-old girl named Bipasha Rani Roy was also found in an unconscious state near the victim’s body.

On finding Apo Rani Rani in a lifeless state, the passersby called for help and informed the police. The cops reached the spot and recovered her body. The minor girl was then admitted to the Sub-Divisional Health complex.

According to the victim’s family, Alo Rani Roy has been gang-raped by unidentified criminals. They claimed that the victim was murdered to prevent her from identifying the accused men.

Daughter of Apo Rani describes the evening when her mother was dragged, [email protected] & k!lled by Mu$lims in Bangladesh.



Till now except @RajatSharmaLive no one has bothered to highlight the pain of these Hindu girls. 2 small girls lost their mother&shelter. Shame on all of us. Shame pic.twitter.com/Qg1snBvdCY — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) August 5, 2022

In a video shared by ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das, the 10-year-old could be heard saying, “My mother held my hand tightly. She begged the perpetrators to let me go. She kept on asking them: What have we done to you? They grabbed me by my neck and hit me on the head. I fainted but they believed that I was dead.”

“I don’t know what happened to my mother after that.” Later in the video, the minor girl was seen bursting into tears and asking, “What have we done to deserve this?” Apo Rani Roy is now survived by her husband and daughter.