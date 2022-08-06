Bangladesh: ‘What have we done to deserve this’, wails her child as a Hindu woman was gang raped, disrobed and killed in a paddy field

On July 29 this year, the dead body of a Hindu woman was discovered in a paddy field in the Kumar para area in the Bhervedi Union in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

As per reports, the deceased woman was identified as Apo Rani Roy. She was returning to her husband’s home from her paternal house. Later, her disrobed body was found in a paddy field. A 10-year-old girl named Bipasha Rani Roy was also found in an unconscious state near the victim’s body.

On finding Apo Rani Rani in a lifeless state, the passersby called for help and informed the police. The cops reached the spot and recovered her body. The minor girl was then admitted to the Sub-Divisional Health complex.

According to the victim's family, Alo Rani Roy has been gang-raped by unidentified criminals. They claimed that the victim was murdered to prevent her from identifying the accused men.

In a video shared by ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das, the 10-year-old could be heard saying

According to the victim’s family, Alo Rani Roy has been gang-raped by unidentified criminals. They claimed that the victim was murdered to prevent her from identifying the accused men.

In a video shared by ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das, the 10-year-old could be heard saying, “My mother held my hand tightly. She begged the perpetrators to let me go. She kept on asking them: What have we done to you? They grabbed me by my neck and hit me on the head. I fainted but they believed that I was dead.”

“I don’t know what happened to my mother after that.” Later in the video, the minor girl was seen bursting into tears and asking, “What have we done to deserve this?” Apo Rani Roy is now survived by her husband and daughter.

Hindu schoolgirl abducted and killed in Bangladesh

Last month, a Hindu girl from Bangladesh was abducted and killed by a man who later posted her picture on Facebook declaring that she was dead. The deceased girl was identified as Anuradha Sen who belonged to the minority Hindu community in Sherpur in Nalitabari Upazila of Bangladesh.

The girl, who was kidnapped earlier,was killed by the accused and her picture was posted on her Facebook account. The caption attached to the post read, “There is no need to find her. She is dead.” The accused was suspected to be Bari Mehdi who had earlier made threatening calls to Anuradha’s brother.

According to the reports, the victim had completed her 10th board exams from the Bankura High School this year. She was kidnapped by the criminal who pretended to be calling from her school to provide government funds for her further studies.