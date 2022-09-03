Saturday, September 3, 2022
Gujarat: Police lathi-charge demonstrators at a protest rally organised by Hindu groups against a love jihad case in Banaskantha

A young girl in Deesa was lured into marriage by a Muslim named Ejaz Sheikh who reportedly converted the girl and her mother. The distressed father of the girl tried to commit suicide as a ransom of Rs 25 lakhs was also demanded by the accused in the matter.

banaskantha
People dispersed and ran away as the police opened lathi-charge at the Hindu rally. Image Source: Twitter handle of News 24
4

On 3rd September 2022, the Gujarat police lathi-charged at a protest rally of Hindu organizations against a love jihad case that took place in Banaskantha. A youth was seriously injured in this lathi charge. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the police are seen lathi charging and running after the protesting Hindus. The incident took place in Deesa in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

It may be recalled that a bandh was called by Hindu organizations in Deesa today and a large number of rallies were organized. All major organizations in Deesa were in support of the bandh call today and traders also supported it. After the rally today, an application was planned to be given to the SDM, but the police lathi-charged as a crowd of thousands gathered. A youth was seriously injured in this lathi charge.

However, the injured youth was shifted to a hospital for treatment and a tight police deployment was put in place in the entire area. However, after such an action, there is a possibility of increasing resentment among the people.

A young girl in Deesa was lured into marriage by a Muslim named Ejaz Sheikh who reportedly converted the girl and her mother. The distressed father of the girl tried to commit suicide as a ransom of Rs 25 lakh was also demanded by the accused in the matter. As the incident came to light, there was anger among the people on this issue in the entire Deesa city. Hindu organizations organized a protest rally and the police lathi-charged at it.

