Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Hindu girls should not marry Muslim men': Mohammad Salim Haider says after Ghar wapsi
News Reports
Updated:

‘Hindu girls should not marry Muslim men’: Mohammad Salim Haider says after Ghar wapsi

A resident of Lucknow, Haider has now taken up the new name of 'Rajveer Singh.' He told Aaj Tak that his wife and daughter are constantly threatened with rape because they decided to abandon Islam and reconvert to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu girls should not marry Muslim men, says Haider after Ghar Wapsi
Mohammad Salim Haider and his wife Poonam, image via Aaj Tak
3

On August 26, a Muslim man, who reconverted to Hinduism out of his free will, warned Hindu girls against marrying adherents of the Islamic Faith.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Mohammad Salim Haider cautioned, “I appeal to all Hindu girls to not get married to Muslim men. If such a marriage happens, the fate of the girl will be the same as that of my wife. For 14 years, she did not give justice.”

“She will neither be a good wife nor a good daughter-in-law in the eyes of her in-laws. They may even try to rape her. If the girl has a daughter, then, her Muslim in-laws may even try to rape the child. Why should I follow a religion where my wife and daughter did not get any respect?”

Mohammad Salim Haider made the remarks when he was quizzed about love jihad. Haider, who recently embraced Hinduism, is being threatened with death. According to his wife, threats are being issued in the name of gangster Mukhtar Ansari and UP government minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

A resident of Lucknow, Haider has now taken up the new name of ‘Rajveer Singh.’ He told Aaj Tak that his wife and daughter are constantly threatened with rape because they decided to abandon Islam and reconvert to Hinduism.

Rajveer’s wife, Samia Siddiqui, who changed her name to Poonam Singh, stated that she was previously a Hindu. She informed that her husband’s family thought that if a Muslim man married a Hindu female or has a sexual relationship, he would receive the glory of Hajj.

“When my husband objected to this, we attempted to return to Hinduism, but we are now facing death threats,” she emphasised. Poonam stated that the family is so terrified that they are reluctant to leave the house. She has now sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The grim reality of Love Jihad

For thousands, if not lakhs of non-Muslim women in India, love Jihad is a grim and disconcerting reality. Also called grooming Jihad, it is a strategy of luring vulnerable non-Muslim girls, by the agency of either deception, lies, intimidation, or feigned love, under the fold of Islam.

Instead of genuine marital bliss, these girls get trapped in a web of deceit and lies and are often coerced, threatened and sometimes tortured to relinquish their faith and convert to Islam.

In some cases, victims are even killed or mortally wounded by the assailants for refusing to convert their religion or threatening to file a police complaint against the culprits. There have been umpteen incidents that conclusively prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Love Jihad is a real menace bedevilling non-Muslim women.

The preponderance of Love Jihad cases has forced state governments to enact a law to curb the menace. Several state governments such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have already notified a law criminalising Love Jihad.

Others, who are yet to pass a law, are in the process of formulating it to bring a stop to the abhorrent practice. Despite the hard-hitting reality, left-liberals and Islamists tend to negate love jihad as a Hindutva conspiracy theory. You can read about Opindia’s detailed coverage of love jihad cases here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Parliament is the right forum to debate this’: Supreme Court dismisses PIL to declare Sanskrit as national language

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus killed for being Hindus’ series: Story of Bajrang Dal member Harsha, murdered by Islamists for demanding uniform dress code in educational institutes

OpIndia Staff -

‘Activist’ forces ailing Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari to dance in Govt hospital ICU in Odisha, was admitted to treat kidney ailment: Watch viral...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Md Rahees issues ‘sar tan se juda’ threat to the family of a Hindu girl saying ‘send her to me or get...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur’s husband slaps her during argument, video caught on CCTV goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Kavita Krishnan calls the Modi government ‘fascist’ after her party showed there is no tolerance for differences of opinion and harsher truths

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand HC directs CBI to take over probe in Rupesh Pandey murder case, the 17-year-old was lynched by an Islamist mob during Saraswati Puja

OpIndia Staff -

Assam govt sends high-level committee to Tamil Nadu to bring back the elephant Joymala after video of her brutal torture went viral

OpIndia Staff -

Notice of appointments of 9 corporation chairpersons in Punjab signed by Arvind Kejiwal emerges, boosts allegations of remote controlled govt

OpIndia Staff -

‘You’re genociding our race, you’re an invader’: Viral video shows a white man harassing and attacking an Indian man in Poland

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,408FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com