Hindu girls should not marry Muslim men, says Haider after Ghar Wapsi

On August 26, a Muslim man, who reconverted to Hinduism out of his free will, warned Hindu girls against marrying adherents of the Islamic Faith.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Mohammad Salim Haider cautioned, “I appeal to all Hindu girls to not get married to Muslim men. If such a marriage happens, the fate of the girl will be the same as that of my wife. For 14 years, she did not give justice.”

“She will neither be a good wife nor a good daughter-in-law in the eyes of her in-laws. They may even try to rape her. If the girl has a daughter, then, her Muslim in-laws may even try to rape the child. Why should I follow a religion where my wife and daughter did not get any respect?”

Mohammad Salim Haider made the remarks when he was quizzed about love jihad. Haider, who recently embraced Hinduism, is being threatened with death. According to his wife, threats are being issued in the name of gangster Mukhtar Ansari and UP government minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

A resident of Lucknow, Haider has now taken up the new name of ‘Rajveer Singh.’ He told Aaj Tak that his wife and daughter are constantly threatened with rape because they decided to abandon Islam and reconvert to Hinduism.

Rajveer’s wife, Samia Siddiqui, who changed her name to Poonam Singh, stated that she was previously a Hindu. She informed that her husband’s family thought that if a Muslim man married a Hindu female or has a sexual relationship, he would receive the glory of Hajj.

“When my husband objected to this, we attempted to return to Hinduism, but we are now facing death threats,” she emphasised. Poonam stated that the family is so terrified that they are reluctant to leave the house. She has now sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The grim reality of Love Jihad

For thousands, if not lakhs of non-Muslim women in India, love Jihad is a grim and disconcerting reality. Also called grooming Jihad, it is a strategy of luring vulnerable non-Muslim girls, by the agency of either deception, lies, intimidation, or feigned love, under the fold of Islam.

Instead of genuine marital bliss, these girls get trapped in a web of deceit and lies and are often coerced, threatened and sometimes tortured to relinquish their faith and convert to Islam.

In some cases, victims are even killed or mortally wounded by the assailants for refusing to convert their religion or threatening to file a police complaint against the culprits. There have been umpteen incidents that conclusively prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Love Jihad is a real menace bedevilling non-Muslim women.

The preponderance of Love Jihad cases has forced state governments to enact a law to curb the menace. Several state governments such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have already notified a law criminalising Love Jihad.

Others, who are yet to pass a law, are in the process of formulating it to bring a stop to the abhorrent practice. Despite the hard-hitting reality, left-liberals and Islamists tend to negate love jihad as a Hindutva conspiracy theory.