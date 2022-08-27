Saturday, August 27, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man and his wife from Lucknow, who reconverted to Hinduism, get death threats in the name of Mukhtar Ansari

OpIndia Staff
UP: Muslim family that converted to Hinduism being threatened with death
The converted couple. (Image: Zee News)
207

A Muslim family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, which reconverted to Hinduism and became Hindu is being threatened with death. The family said that threats are being issued in the name of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari and UP government minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

Mohammad Salim Haider, now identified as Rajveer Singh after reconverting to Hinduism, resides at Spring Green Apartment on Faizabad Road in Lucknow with his family. Rajveer Singh alleges that his brother Wasim has threatened him and his family. At the same time, his wife and daughter are constantly threatened with rape because they decided to abandon Islam and reconvert to Hinduism.

Rajveer’s wife, Samia Siddiqui, who changed her name to Poonam Singh, stated that previously she was a Hindu. She married Mohammad Salim in love marriage, after which Salim’s family converted her and gave her the name Samia Siddiqui.

She stated that her husband’s family thought that if a Muslim man marries a Hindu female or has a sexual relationship, he will receive the glory of Hajj. “When my husband objected to this, we attempted to return to Hinduism, but we are now facing death threats,” she said.

Rajveer stated that he had also been kidnapped. A pistol was also placed on his head, and he was threatened that if he converted to Hinduism, he would be killed and his wife and daughter would be forced to work as prostitutes. Poonam stated that the family is so terrified that they are reluctant to leave the house and are yet to complain. Poonam has asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to protect the family and to take strong action against those responsible.

The couple stated that their worry had subsided after the arrival of the current government, but Wasim had returned to trouble the family. Poonam and Rajveer have a 12-year-old daughter, and the entire family is stressed. They are terrified that the family will be put to death at any moment.

