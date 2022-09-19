Leicester violence: Indian High Commission in London condemns attack on Indian diaspora, vandalisation of Hindu symbols and premises by Islamists

The Indian High Commission in London on Monday in a strongly worded note has condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in the UK.

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

In its statement, the HCI London also pointed out the vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. The HCI have strongly taken up the matter with the UK authorities and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The HCI also called upon authorities to provide protection to those affected by this violence.

Leicester violence

In August 2022 after India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup when India defeated Pakistan, Islamists mob had reportedly attacked Hindus in Leicester after a scuffle during celebration by the Indian community. A week later, the violence had repeated where the Islamists attacked Hindus for days, starting from the 4th of September. Subsequently, the Indian community in UK, especially Leicester, has been victim of Islamist mob reportedly vandalising and desecrating Hindu symbols. However, certain section of the ‘liberal’ and leftist media along with Islamists and their apologists have been trying to paint the Indian community, especially Hindus, as aggressors.