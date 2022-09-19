Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Leicester violence: Indian High Commission in London condemns attack on Indian diaspora, vandalisation of Hindu symbols and premises by Islamists

The HCI have strongly taken up the matter with the UK authorities and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

OpIndia Staff
Trouble in Leicester as groups of young men pelt police with bottles (Photo Credits: LBC)
The Indian High Commission in London on Monday in a strongly worded note has condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in the UK.

In its statement, the HCI London also pointed out the vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. The HCI have strongly taken up the matter with the UK authorities and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The HCI also called upon authorities to provide protection to those affected by this violence.

Leicester violence

In August 2022 after India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup when India defeated Pakistan, Islamists mob had reportedly attacked Hindus in Leicester after a scuffle during celebration by the Indian community. A week later, the violence had repeated where the Islamists attacked Hindus for days, starting from the 4th of September. Subsequently, the Indian community in UK, especially Leicester, has been victim of Islamist mob reportedly vandalising and desecrating Hindu symbols. However, certain section of the ‘liberal’ and leftist media along with Islamists and their apologists have been trying to paint the Indian community, especially Hindus, as aggressors.

