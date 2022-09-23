A case of brutal sexual harassment of a young woman has come to light in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, three youths Wasim, Jakaria, and Mashook stopped the girl and her fiancé. The perpetrators then held the girl forcefully and brutally molested her.

The victim’s fiancé had begged the accused to let them go. The victim was heard in the video telling the molesters, “Talk to Papa, I’m engaged to him.” In the viral video, the fiance of the girl is seen holding the feet of the attackers, begging them to let the girl go.

Three Muslims: Wasim, Jakia & Masood molested a girl in front of his fiance. The fiance can be seen begging to leave the girl. Video viral is said to be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/grwPWxWyIT — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) September 23, 2022

According to reports, the man came to the village to meet his fiancée. While the duo were speaking, the accused approached the couple and started harassing the girl. The police have identified three perpetrators in the case. The accused are Mau residents. Prayagraj Police SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, “The matter has come to notice. An investigation is underway. The accused will be nabbed soon. Strict action will be taken against the accused.”

Soon after Prayagraj Police took to Twitter to give an update on the case. The police informed that an accused Mashook who is a resident of Sisai Sipah village has been arrested.

Police also assured that all the accused will be arrested soon.

This case comes days after the horrific rape and murder of two Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

On September 15, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested six people, Junaid, Sohail, Arif, Hafiz, Karimuddin, and Chhotu (Gautam), for sexually assaulting and brutally murdering two juvenile Dalit girls in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police officer investigating the matter, the accused Junaid was shot in the leg while attempting to flee during his detention.

According to reports, the crime occurred on September 14, when two accused, Sohail and Junaid, dragged two Dalit girls, ages 15 and 17, to a sugarcane field and brutally raped them. The girls were then brutally murdered and hanged from a tree by the rapists and their friends.