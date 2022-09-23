Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUP: Maulana Jarjis, who called men 'bh*dwas' for not putting women in Burqa, sentenced...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Maulana Jarjis, who called men ‘bh*dwas’ for not putting women in Burqa, sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape and blackmail

In March 2021, Maulana Jarjis made another rant in which he abused the relatives of women who wear tight clothes and avoid wearing burqas. In the video, the Islamist Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah, during the course of his speech could be heard calling the relatives of women who refrain from wearing purdah(Burqa) as ‘bh*dwa’, a Hindi slang which means a ‘pimp’.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Jarjis sentenced 10 to ten years in rape case
Maulana Jarjis.
22

On Thursday, a fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi sentenced Etawah’s Maulana Jarjis to a ten-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a Varanasi woman and thereafter blackmailing her. He was also fined 10,000 Rupees by the court.

On Wednesday, Maulana was found to be guilty by the Varanasi fast track court. He was charged with raping the woman and then intimidating her by making a video of her.

The Varanasi district’s Jaitpura police station received the complaint on January 17, 2016. The victim who made the accusation states that a prominent member of the religious community Maulana Jarjis regularly travelled to Varanasi to take part in religious events.

The woman had complained that she met Jarjis in 2013 on one of his visits to Varanasi. She said that Jarjis had driven her to the hotel where he was staying, engaged in sexual activity with her, and filmed the incident on camera.

She said that Jarjis repeatedly sexually abused her while promising to marry her and then threatened her. The woman complained to the police on November 19, 2015, which prompted the then-SSP to order the filing of an FIR against Maulana Jarjis.

Controversies around Maulana Jarjis

Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah has had a lengthy history of controversy. In March of this year, a video of Maulana went viral in which he was seen declaring that even if a Muslim woman is pregnant and ready to give birth, she should not refuse her husband sexual pleasures under any circumstances.

In the video, Maulana says, “O Muslim woman! If you don’t allow your husband to take advantage of your body (sexually), you are committing a grave sin.”

Explaining the commandment of the Prophet, he says, “That’s why the Prophet said – even if you are about to deliver a child and your husband wants to enjoy your body, and have sex at the time of delivery, then O Muslim woman, you will have to fulfil your husband’s wish.”

In March 2021, Maulana Jarjis made another rant in which he abused the relatives of women who wear tight clothes and avoid wearing burqas. In the video, the Islamist Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah, during the course of his speech could be heard calling the relatives of women who refrain from wearing purdah(Burqa) as ‘bh*dwa’, a Hindi slang which means a ‘pimp’.

“How many times should it be reminded that those whose sisters, mothers, daughters and wives roam around without purdah are bh*dwa…A brother whose sister is roaming without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a father whose daughter is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a husband whose wife is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa,” Maulana shrieked.

Maulana Jarjis incites Muslims to take up arms against the government of India

In an older video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India. In December 2019, a video of the Maulana had surfaced in which he was seen making vulgar and derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill and falsely claimed them of being anti-Muslim.

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously said that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He said, “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad).”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaulana Jarjis, UP Maulana, burqa Maulana
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Reports say govt may set up panel to ‘study condition of Dalits who convert to Islam or Christianity’: Why we need to tread carefully

Nupur J Sharma -
With several such pleas pending in the court, that demand reservation for "Dalit Christians" and "Dalit Muslims", according to media reports, the government is now mulling setting up a panel to study the condition of those Dalits who convert to Christianity or Islam.
News Reports

Rana Ayyub gets slammed by Muslim users on Twitter for trying to hint that hijab is not compulsory in Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Given that Rana Ayyub garnered support through her endorsement of hijab in Karnataka schools, her stance in the context of women's right to choice in Iran did not sit well with Islamists.

Twitter ends up suppressing information exposing Islamists in UK, penalises journalist for sharing their videos

Islamists in Indonesia force schoolgirls to wear hijab: How the symbol of oppression is first mainstreamed, then becomes a mandate

Major crackdown on PFI: As members of the Islamic outfit threaten to intensify protests, read how their ‘Vision 2047’ laid down plans of Islamic...

Islamists unleash havoc in Leicester: Hindus left feeling rudderless, exposed to harm and increasingly vulnerable

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,101FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com