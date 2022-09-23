On Thursday, a fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi sentenced Etawah’s Maulana Jarjis to a ten-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a Varanasi woman and thereafter blackmailing her. He was also fined 10,000 Rupees by the court.

On Wednesday, Maulana was found to be guilty by the Varanasi fast track court. He was charged with raping the woman and then intimidating her by making a video of her.

The Varanasi district’s Jaitpura police station received the complaint on January 17, 2016. The victim who made the accusation states that a prominent member of the religious community Maulana Jarjis regularly travelled to Varanasi to take part in religious events.

The woman had complained that she met Jarjis in 2013 on one of his visits to Varanasi. She said that Jarjis had driven her to the hotel where he was staying, engaged in sexual activity with her, and filmed the incident on camera.

She said that Jarjis repeatedly sexually abused her while promising to marry her and then threatened her. The woman complained to the police on November 19, 2015, which prompted the then-SSP to order the filing of an FIR against Maulana Jarjis.

Controversies around Maulana Jarjis

Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah has had a lengthy history of controversy. In March of this year, a video of Maulana went viral in which he was seen declaring that even if a Muslim woman is pregnant and ready to give birth, she should not refuse her husband sexual pleasures under any circumstances.

In the video, Maulana says, “O Muslim woman! If you don’t allow your husband to take advantage of your body (sexually), you are committing a grave sin.”

Explaining the commandment of the Prophet, he says, “That’s why the Prophet said – even if you are about to deliver a child and your husband wants to enjoy your body, and have sex at the time of delivery, then O Muslim woman, you will have to fulfil your husband’s wish.”

In March 2021, Maulana Jarjis made another rant in which he abused the relatives of women who wear tight clothes and avoid wearing burqas. In the video, the Islamist Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah, during the course of his speech could be heard calling the relatives of women who refrain from wearing purdah(Burqa) as ‘bh*dwa’, a Hindi slang which means a ‘pimp’.

“How many times should it be reminded that those whose sisters, mothers, daughters and wives roam around without purdah are bh*dwa…A brother whose sister is roaming without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a father whose daughter is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a husband whose wife is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa,” Maulana shrieked.

Maulana Jarjis incites Muslims to take up arms against the government of India

In an older video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India. In December 2019, a video of the Maulana had surfaced in which he was seen making vulgar and derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill and falsely claimed them of being anti-Muslim.

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously said that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He said, “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad).”