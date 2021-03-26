Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Reports Maulana who calls men bh*dwas for not putting women in Burqa has a Mamata...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Maulana who calls men bh*dwas for not putting women in Burqa has a Mamata Banerjee connection

"A brother whose sister is roaming without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a father whose daughter is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a husband whose wife is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa," the Maulana shrieked.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Jarjis in a recent video was seen screaming on the top of his voice that relatives of Muslim women not wearing burqas are Bh*dwas
Maulana Jarjis calls relatives of Muslim women who do not wear burqas 'Bh*dwas'(Image Courtesy: YouTube)
208

Social Media websites are awash with a video of an angry rant by Maulana, who is seen screaming on the top of his voice and abusing the relatives of women who wear fitting clothes and avoid wearing burqas. In the video, the Islamist Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah, during the course of his speech could be heard calling the relatives of women who refrain from wearing purdah(Burqa) ‘bh*dwa’, a Hindi slang which means a ‘pimp’.

“How many times should it be reminded that those whose sisters, mothers, daughters and wives roam around without purdah are bh*dwa…A brother whose sister is roaming without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a father whose daughter is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a husband whose wife is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa,” Maulana shrieked.

Furthermore, a seemingly livid Maulana then goes on to explain that a bh*dwa is referred to as a ‘tayoos’ in Arabic and dares UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi that he will speak what he wishes to and nobody can stop him from explaining what a ‘bh*dwa’ means.

As it turns out, this is not the first occasion when Maulana Jarjis is seen flying in rage in a public address. On several occasions in the past, the Maulana could be seen spewing venom against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath while throwing his weight behind the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Maulana Jarjis has been voicing support for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Reports say that he has been campaigning for TMC in Bengal. A Zee Hindustan report had highlighted that Jarjis has been instigating Muslims in Bengal against BJP and PM Modi, indirectly pushing them to vote for TMC by spreading fear and hatred. Jarjis’ campaign has been highlighted in media multiple times for instigating hate, and violence.

Video from YouTube

Maulana Jarjis incites Muslims to take up arms against the government of India

. In his earlier video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India. In December 2019, a video of the Maulana was uploaded in which he was seen making vulgar and derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill and falsely claimed them of being anti-Muslim.

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously said that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He said, “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad).”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuslim women parade, Burqa shopping, Muslim women dress
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Where is ‘Bengal model’: A non-intellectual response to the intellectuals of Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee -
As polling in Bengal draws near, a number of these artists and performers have taken to Youtube to tell us that they are not neutral.
News Reports

Maharashtra govt goes after IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who tried to investigate transfer racket in 2020, BJP sees red: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Govt has placed more focus on punishing the whistleblower, Rashmi Shukla, who may have provided data to Devendra Fadnavis

If opposition political parties don’t criticise external vested interests, they will lose more support internally than gain globally

Opinions Guest Author -
India possesses the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third most powerful military as also remains the globe’s most lucrative market.

Watch: Congress councillor brutally assaults a woman in Chhattisgarh after her 4-year-child accidentally breaks nameplate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the act of hooliganism and assault, Durga Sahu filed a complaint at the Gobranawapara police station against the Congress councillor.

As losses due to roadblocks continue to pile on, ‘farmers’ dance and sing during 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The 12-hour Bharat-Bandh has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the farm reforms brought in by Modi government.

British teacher forced to apologise for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students, police officials read the statement to Muslim protestors

World OpIndia Staff -
The headteacher of a school in the United Kingdom was forced to apologise to Muslims for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,913FansLike
525,959FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com