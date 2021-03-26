Social Media websites are awash with a video of an angry rant by Maulana, who is seen screaming on the top of his voice and abusing the relatives of women who wear fitting clothes and avoid wearing burqas. In the video, the Islamist Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah, during the course of his speech could be heard calling the relatives of women who refrain from wearing purdah(Burqa) ‘bh*dwa’, a Hindi slang which means a ‘pimp’.

“How many times should it be reminded that those whose sisters, mothers, daughters and wives roam around without purdah are bh*dwa…A brother whose sister is roaming without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a father whose daughter is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa, a husband whose wife is roaming around without a purdah is a bh*dwa,” Maulana shrieked.

Furthermore, a seemingly livid Maulana then goes on to explain that a bh*dwa is referred to as a ‘tayoos’ in Arabic and dares UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi that he will speak what he wishes to and nobody can stop him from explaining what a ‘bh*dwa’ means.

As it turns out, this is not the first occasion when Maulana Jarjis is seen flying in rage in a public address. On several occasions in the past, the Maulana could be seen spewing venom against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath while throwing his weight behind the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Maulana Jarjis has been voicing support for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Reports say that he has been campaigning for TMC in Bengal. A Zee Hindustan report had highlighted that Jarjis has been instigating Muslims in Bengal against BJP and PM Modi, indirectly pushing them to vote for TMC by spreading fear and hatred. Jarjis’ campaign has been highlighted in media multiple times for instigating hate, and violence.

Maulana Jarjis incites Muslims to take up arms against the government of India

. In his earlier video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India. In December 2019, a video of the Maulana was uploaded in which he was seen making vulgar and derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill and falsely claimed them of being anti-Muslim.

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously said that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He said, “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad).”