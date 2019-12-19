An Islamist youtube channel named MK Islamic channel has recently uploaded a repugnant speech by one Maulana Jarjis Ansari Hafizullah who during the entire course of his speech is heard on several occasions passing derogatory remarks against India’s PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, threatening to wage ‘jihad’ in India as he rejects to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill by falsely claiming that they are anti-Muslim.

The video was uploaded on December 18. It has over 4 lakh views till now. The MK Islamic YouTube channel shows it was created in October this year. Its videos, many featuring the same Maulana, have registered over 27 lakh views on the 13 videos it has shared till now.

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously says that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He is heard saying “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad)”.

Though the government has clarified repeatedly that CAA does not concern Indian Muslims at all, the Maulana spreads falsehood amongst his listeners by saying that the government wants to throw out all Muslims from the country.

He audaciously abuses the Prime Minister by using words like ‘anpadh’ (uneducated) and ‘napunsak’ (impotent) for him, while referring to the Home Minister as “mote” (fat) and “takle” (bald). He threatens the Home Minister by saying “tum aag se khel rahe ho (you are playing with fire), do not under-estimate us”. He also praised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was Kejriwal who had shown him PM Modi’s educational qualifications.

In the middle of his hate speech, the Maulana is heard claiming that the rioters who had burnt down the deputy CM’s headquarters in Assam and gheraoed the chief minister’s residence were no one else but people of his community. He says: that the entire panic created in Assam by the Muslims was just a teaser, do not compel us to create a similar situation in the entire country.

Moreover, at around 3 minutes 30 seconds into his hate speech, the Maulana unblushingly threatens the government to either withdraw CAA and NRC or be prepared for ‘jihad’. He is heard saying: agar yeh kanoon par tum atal rahe to itna yaad rakhna ki maarne aur marne se koi nahi chuke ga (if you are hellbent on implementing these laws in India then remember we will also not refrain from killing others or giving our lives)”, said the Maulana.

The anti-CAA Muslim mob has been on a rampage in various parts of the country since the Citizenship Act was brought in by the Modi government. While several Pakistani Hindu migrants across the country have been celebrating and lauding the passing of the historic Citizenship Amendment Act, which has brought their lost hope back, Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage, destroying public property and creating chaos.

In state’s like West Bengal, the Muslim mobs have resorted to extreme violence by blocking train tracks, burning down railway stations, trains and buses, pelting stones, vandalism and loot.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again restated the government’s strong willingness to implement CAA and NRC in the country and has established that the law will not be withdrawn under any circumstances.