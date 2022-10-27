On October 26, a portion of a research paper titled Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW) went viral on social media where the author of the paper claimed that different parts of the skeleton represent holy Islamic words or phrases. For example, author Mohammad Abul Hossain of the University of Dhaka claimed that the skeleton of the human hand forms the Arabic word ‘Allah’.

University: University of Dhaka

Department: Department of Chemistry 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IoGLtWuple — God (@Indic_God) October 26, 2022

Claims made in the research paper

OpIndia accessed the complete research paper available on the reputed scholar website researchgate. The DOI number of the paper is 10.20859/jar.v5i1.191, and it was published in June 2018 in Ar Raniry, International Journal of Islamic Studies. Dr Mohammad Abul Hossain is a professor in the Department of Chemistry, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The author said in the abstract of the paper that it represents a “scientific explanation of a very important verse (Ayat) 95:4 in the Quran that says “Verily, We created man in the best statue (mould)”.

The author claimed, “In response to the “best statue”, a mysterious observation is proposed by correlating the four oaths of Allah (Sobhan wa tawla: SWT) which imposed before starting this verse, with the help of physical structure of oath materials, knowledge of medical science and other verses in the holy Qur’an. That is – the statue of human body (Adam) represents the combined structure of the Arabic words Muhammad (Peace be upon him: PBUH) and Allah (SWT), which made his (Adam) superior to all others. Thus humans became the topmost creature in the whole Universe, and his body structure was created in the best statue, mentioned in the verse of the holy Qur’an. Actually, the creation of such structure of the human body is the outlooks of the infinite love of Allah (SWT) to His Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

Furthermore, he claimed that as there was a lack of modern scientific tools like electron microscope and other “high technical instruments” in the 7th century, it was difficult for common people, except for the Prophet Muhammad, to understand the meaning of several verses of Quran, that he has mentioned in the paper. He said, “It is true that people knew the verbal meaning of the words but could not understand the hidden meaning, which was possible only after the discovery of the Electron microscope and other high technical instruments used in modern laboratories.”

According to the author, Fig, Olive, The Mount Sinai and ‘This City Secured’ (probably Macca) mentioned in some of the verses refer to locations, and their shape can be represented in different parts of the human skeleton. He claimed Fig refers to Mount Judi, where the legendary arc of Prophet Juh landed. Please note that Christianity has a similar story about Noha’s Arc. Olive, according to him, referred to Palestine, where Jesus was born and Olives grew. He gave similar references to locations etc.

He claimed that Olive’s spherical shape could be compared to the shape of the human head representing the Arabic letter Mim.

Source: Researchgate/Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

Furthermore, he claimed the shape of Mount Sinai is similar to the rib cage of a human being, and it has the shape of Arabic letter Ha. He noted, “Concave with plane land shaped Mount Sinai is similar to the shape of a left side view of human’s rib case which is the representative of the shape of Arabic letter Ha.”

Source: Researchgate/Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

He compared the shape of the fruiting fig to the Arabic letter Mim and claimed it looks like the pelvis of a human skeleton.

Source: Researchgate/Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

Finally, he compared the geological structure of the position of the holy Kabba on the earth’s surface to the shape of the Arabic letter Dal which was further compared to human leg bones.

Source: Researchgate/Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

When he combined all four letters, it made “Dal Mim Ha Mim” or Mohammad in Arabic.

Source: Researchgate/Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

The author did not stop here. He further claimed that the skeleton of the human hand is shaped like the Arabic word Allah. He said, “The shape of the 5th finger (Little finger) is like the Arabic letter Alif, the 4th finger (Ring finger) is like the Arabic letter Lam, the 3rd finger (Middle finger) is like the Arabic letter Lam and the 2nd finger (Index finger) along with 1st finger (Thumb) are like the Arabic letter Haa.”

Source: Researchgate/Structure Of Human Skeleton Exhibits The Mysterious Love Of Allah (SWT) To Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

‘Everything is made of light’ claimed another paper by the author

This was not the first time Mohammad Abul Hossain gave an “innovative” way to link science to the Quran. In 2013, he published another paper titled “Everything of the Universe is Made of Light: Theory for Everything”, where he used “ALLAHU NURUS SAMAWATE WOAL ARTH” “(Earth and Sky is the light of Allah) in the Holy Qur’an (Sura: An-Nur, Ayah: 35) and connected it to theories given by Einstein et al. to prove what scientists were discovering in today’s time was already mentioned in Quran.

He theorized the cycle of light in the Universe. The paper read, “The sun is the well-known source of light. Plants produce mass particles from the photon of light through the photosynthesis process. Mass particles convert into radiation and/or electricity by nuclear reaction. The electricity transfers through the metal wire and converts into photons by the fugue filament of the electric bulb.”

Source: Researchgate/Everything of the Universe is Made of Light: Theory for Everything

He concluded, “from the above evidence of the special theory of relativity, quantization of energy and photon like dual nature of atomic particles like electrons, protons and neutrons, it is clear that everything of the Universe is made by bundle of light or photons. This is the output of modern science, which was pointed out in the Holy Qur’an “ALLAHU NURUS SAMAWATE WOAL ARTH” (Sura: An-Nur, Ayah: 35) about 1400 years ago. Again, Prophet Muhammad (SAW: peace be upon him) said, “I am from the light of Allah (SWT), and everything has been created from my light” (Hadith-e-Qurchi).”

It is unclear why a Chemistry professor wrote papers on “Biology” and “Physics”.