On October 12, the suspicious adult account on the social media platform Twitter continued to try and initiate a conversation with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Twitter handle @Esmee4Keeps was seemingly pumped by the overwhelming reaction she got to tweet mentioning Kejriwal. She continued to initiate the conversation to and about Kejriwal and asked if she should go online on the adult platform Onlyfans and talk about the Delhi CM. She wrote, “Should I go live on OF and chat about Arvind? Come say hi,” and posted a link to her Onlyfans account.

Esmee4Keeps offered to chat about ‘Arvind’ on her Onlyfans account. Source: Twitter

As she kept getting a good response, Esmee4Keeps thought she should offer a ‘snack’ to Kejriwal. She published a sensual image of herself on the social media platform and asked a double-meaning question to the Delhi CM Kejriwal, saying, “Hey @ArvindKejriwal are you looking for a snack?” followed by an emoji. By the time the report was published, this particular tweet had gathered over 1,000 retweets and 2,250+ likes. Due to explicit nature of the image, we decided to crop it.

Sensual photograph posted by Esmee4Keeps offering ‘snack’ to Kejriwal in a double-meaning tweet. Source: Twitter

‘Snack’, as per online slang, is someone who looks good at the moment and not necessarily an actual food item categorised as ‘snacks’.

Kejriwal was following an adult account on Twitter

On Wednesday 12 October 2022, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was spotted following an adult content account named Esmee. Social media users took a swipe at the AAP supremo, mocking him with memes for following an account that posted pornographic content.

As per social media users, Arvind Kejriwal followed a Twitter account named @Esmee4Keeps, the display picture of which shows a woman dressed in skimpy clothes. Social media users shared photos and videos as evidence to back their claim that Kejriwal was indeed following a pornographic content account and shared creative memes to take a dig at the Delhi CM for his online antics. The account has more than 130.6K followers and follows 8 Twitter accounts.

Reports claim the account was fake

Following the social media uproar, we checked if Arvind Kejriwal was following @Esmee4Keeps or not. However, the following list of Kejriwal had no such account with the said handle. Additionally, there are social media posts that claim the account is probably fake and was earlier used to post pictures of children doing crazy and funny things. However, there is no clarity if the account is fake or is indeed being run by an adult content creator.