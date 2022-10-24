Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday took to Twitter to share his wishes on Diwali. Pichai said he celebrated the festival by watching again India’s breathtaking victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup on Sunday.

“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022,” he tweeted.

Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family.

🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

But Sundar’s tweet celebrating Diwali with the last three overs between India and Pakistan did not sit well with Pakistani trolls who descended on Google CEO’s Twitter timeline to take a dig at him. A Pakistani user responded to Sundar Pichai, asking him to watch the first three overs.

However, Sundar Pichai came back with an epic rejoinder. Trolling that user, the Google CEO said, “Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep.” Pichai was referring to the first three overs of the match when a fiery spell from Arshdeep had sent Pakistani captain Babar Azam and prolific run-getter Mohammed Rizwan back to the pavilion.

And predictably, the low-IQ Pakistani user did not understand the quick-witted remark by Pichai as he proceeded to explain that he was talking about India’s batting innings.

Nevertheless, Sundar’s witty response had Twitter in its awe as Indian social media users reacted to his epic takedown of a Pakistani troll.

Indian Twitter users react to Sundar Pichai’s tweet on the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup

A social media user commented it was an early morning surgical strike by the Google CEO.

Totally Destroyed Poor Pakistani Early Morning 😹🤣🥳



This is Surgical Strike…🤣 — Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) October 24, 2022

Another user responded, “Sundar jawab”.

Still another Twitter user replied, “Bahut Hard, Bahut Hard.”

Bahut Hard! Bahut Hard! — Conjectural Truth (@sarkarstix) October 24, 2022

Kohli scripts an edge-of-a-seat thriller win against Pakistan at T20 World Cup

King Kohli, as his fans affectionately call him, was in sublime form as he blunted the fearsome Pakistani bowling attack, taking India beyond the victory line, which at one point seemed all but impossible. With 48 runs to be scored in the last three overs, many had written off an Indian victory, but not Kohli and his partner, Hardik Pandya, had other plans up their sleeves.

Kohli’s back-to-back sixes to Pakistan’s chief bowler Haris Rauf nearly sealed the game for India. With India needing just 16 off the last over against a left-arm spinner, Hardik and Virat fancied their chances of getting the result in their favour.

But then, Hardik got out of the first delivery, swinging the ever-shifting pendulum in Pakistan’s favour. Dinesh Karthik or DK as he is popularly known, walked off on the pitch to get India home. But it was Kohli’s night as he heaved a massive six of a no-ball to bring the match back into India’s grasp. But the thrill did not end there. With DK getting run out, the equation was down to 2 runs in 1 ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin came in next. An astute cricketer, Ashwin dug deep inside the crease and waited for the bowler to commit a mistake. Nawaz, the Pakistani bowler, played a gamble by firing the bowl on the leg side. But Ashwin went inside the line of the ball and allowed it to travel to Mohammed Rizwan, the Pakistani wicket-keeper, earning the all-important one run of wide that levelled the scores. On the next ball, Ashwin lofted it above mid-off, taking India home.