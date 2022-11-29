Sam Brinton, a senior official in the Department of Energy under the Biden administration who is reportedly a ‘non-binary transvestite’ has been caught stealing a woman’s luggage at an airport in Minnesota. As per reports, Brinton faces up to 10,000 USD in fines and 5 years in prison. The US Department of Energy has refused to comment on the issue.

Brinton was appointed as the Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the US Department of Energy earlier this year.

Sam Brinton, a deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Energy who is praised for being a nonbinary-identifying transvestite, has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing a woman's bag at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. https://t.co/XkNOGiCboz https://t.co/hOKlIAEmio pic.twitter.com/BNs9E9vBIw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 28, 2022

As per reports, the stealing incident happened in September and Brinton was charged in October after a police investigation. Brinton had reportedly not checked in any luggage, but still went to the baggage carousel and took a woman’s expensive branded roller bag, full of her clothes and personal items, and went to a hotel.

On September 16, a woman passenger alerted authorities at the Minneapolis St Paul International Airport about her missing baggage. She had boarded a Delta flight from New Orleans and when she went to collect her baggage at the carousel, it was missing.

This story is somehow far, far, far crazier than even the headline. Dude didn't check baggage for a flight, yet went to the carousel, took a woman's Vera Bradley rollerbag, and checked it on his next few flights. https://t.co/ZPhJOAfWpN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 28, 2022

As per reports, the officials at the MSP airport confirmed that her baggage had arrived, but had gone missing from carousel 7. CCTV footage showed Sam Brinton removing the woman’s blue Vera Bradley designer roller bag from the carousel. Brinton was seen on camera removing the baggage tag, placing it into his handbag and leaving the airport quickly.

Brinton was tracked by the investigating authorities. He had taken a cab to a hotel, had stayed there and had left for Washington DC later. He had even gone on a trip to Europe taking the bag. On October 9, when Brinton was called by the police and asked about the bag, he replied that he may have taken the wrong bag, but the clothes inside were his.

He then called the police back 2 hours later and apologised for ‘not being completely honest’. He then claimed that he had taken the bag because he thought it was his.

The woman victim had stated in the complaint that the clothes and personal items inside the bag were worth around $2325.

Brinton had claimed that he had left the clothes at the hotel room and had left with only the bag, but no clothes were recovered from the hotel and despite providing instructions on how to return the bag to the victim, the victim had not received the bag from Brinton until October 27.

Brinton is now scheduled to appear in court on December 29 in Hennepin County. Brinton is reportedly on official leave and his lawyers have not responded to US media calls for a statement.

BREAKING—

Non-binary Senior Biden Department of Energy Official Sam Brinton is charged with stealing women’s clothing & luggage.



He faces up to 5 yrs in prison & $10,000 in fines.



The Biden Department of Energy declined to comment. pic.twitter.com/maq21YRGM1 — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) November 29, 2022

Brinton, an MIT grad, used to conduct a workshop called ‘Kink 101’ on college campuses and worked as an ‘anti-conversion therapy activist’. He is also a member of a drag queen society called ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ which mocks catholic nuns with sexually explicit innuendoes. Brinton goes by the drag name of ‘Sister Ray Dee O’Active’ in drag shows, as per a report by The National Pulse.