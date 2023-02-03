On Friday (February 3), Project Veritas released a never-seen-before clip of Pfizer Director Jordon Walker wherein he was seen raising concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine and its effect on the reproductive health of women.

“I hope nobody is growing three legs or something like that,” joked the undercover Project Veritas journalist. Jordon Walker casually responded, “Yeah or the entire next generation is super fucked up. Could you imagine the scandal? Oh my God. I would take Pfizer off my resume.”

“There’s something irregular about their menstrual cycle. We will have to investigate that down the line because this is a little concerning. And the vaccines should not be interfering with that,” the Pfizer Director rang the alarm over the Covid-19 vaccine adversely impacting women’s reproductive health.

“There is something happening. But we don’t always figure it out…Yeah that’s why I understand it’s weird. I don’t know what is going on there. I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line,” he was heard as saying.

“I hope we don’t find that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and causes it. I mean it has to impact something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles. So somehow the vaccine must be interacting with the HPG (Hypothalamus, Pituitary and Gonads) axis to be causing problems with the menstrual cycles,” Jordon Walker emphasised.

On being asked whether the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines are affecting fertility in women, he said, “Yes they can control the cycle. So if it is impacting that, it must be impacting these hormones somehow… The signalling starts in the brain but the vaccine does not cross the blood-brain barrier.”

Jordon Walker conceded that if people were to find out that there was something wrong with the vaccine, they would criticise the ‘big push’ tooth and nail. ” Because there was a lot of social pressure, government pressure, job pressure to get the vaccine,” he emphasised.

“If something were to go bad, then, the scale of that scandal would be enormous,” the Pfizer Director noted. On being asked whether the pharmaceutical company would be liable, he said, “I don’t think so.”

Jordon Walker added, “Because usually when you give drugs to people and there is a known side effect, it’s like encoded on the FDA level. But there could be a scandal.”

Jordan Walker and ‘Project Veritas’ sting operation

‘Project Veritas’, a conservative group known for undercover stories, had set up a date with Pfizer Director Jordon Walker and quizzed him about the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company. The first video was released on January 26, 2023.

Without realising that he was being recorded the whole time, Jordan Walker made damming revelations about the work undertaken by Pfizer and the lack of ethical checks and balances within the company.

He casually said that Pfizer was considering mutating the Covid-19 virus to develop a new version of the vaccines. “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere,” the Pfizer Director said.

He also accepted that the pandemic has been a ‘cash cow’ for Pfizer and will continue to remain so in days to come. “Yeah, it would be perfect,” Walker said on the idea of the pharma company making money from new Covid-19 vaccines.

He also seemed to affirm that the virus had come from the lab in Wuhan.

Jordan Walker also said that Pfizer has been a ‘revolving door’ for government employees who are in charge of reviewing drugs and how they later join the same pharma company.

“Because if the regulators who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator, they want to go work for the company…they are not going to be harsh on the company where they’re getting their job,” he added.

It is notable here that over the recent months, there have been a significant amount of details that indicate the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic was a result of a ‘lab leak’ from the BSL4 research facility at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where a number of scientists, funded by USA’s Ecohealth Alliance, were engaged in ‘gain of function’ research of the SARS CoV-2 virus.