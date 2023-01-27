Jordan Walker, the Director of Research & Development Strategic Operations at Pfizer, was seen assaulting a journalist on camera after being caught on camera saying that the pharma giant is working on “mutating” the Covid-19 virus strains for the development of new vaccines.

‘Project Veritas’, a conservative group known for undercover stories, had set up a date with the Pfizer Director and quizzed him about the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company. The video was released on January 26, 2023.

Without realising that he was being recorded the whole time, Jordan Walker made damming revelations about the work undertaken by Pfizer and the lack of ethical checks and balances within the company.

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS!



“I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.”



“You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Soon after the ‘date’ with an undercover journalist, the Pfizer Director was confronted by the founder of Project Veritas, James O’ Keefe. “Why does Pfizer want to hide from the public that they are mutating the Covid viruses?” Keefe had asked.

Jordan Walker first went on a hysterical rant, and then tried to destroy the iPad belonging to the group. He also threw punches at a journalist and tried to run away from the restaurant where he was being videotaped.

In his defence, the Pfizer director claimed, “I was trying to impress a person on a date by lying.” He later cried foul and alleged, “Why are you doing this to someone who is just working at a company to literally help the public? You cannot record people like that.”

The Background of the Controversy

On January 26, Project Veritas released the sting operation, conducted on Jordan Walker, on social media. On being asked about Pfizer’s plans to make the Covid-19 vaccine more potent, Jordan Walker said, “Oh actually we had a meeting about that today. So there’s a lot. Ugh, I don’t know if I should be saying this.”

“We are exploring like – You know how the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we are exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could create preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that,” he was heard as saying.

“If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses, he added.” Jordan Walker casually said that Pfizer was considering mutating the Covid-19 virus to develop a new version of the vaccines.

The undercover ‘Project Veritas’ journalist then pressed him about the pharmaceutical company’s plan about mutating the virus. “Well, that is not what we say to the public…”Walker confessed.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring “Mutating” COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines



“Don’t tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn’t create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest.”#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect samples from them,” he added.

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t,” Jordan Walker lent credence to the ‘lab leak theory.’

On being asked whether it was similar to the gain-of-function research, the Pfizer Director said, “It is definitely not gain-of-function…Directed evolution is a little different. You’re not supposed to do Gain-of-Function research with viruses. Regularly not.”

“We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent.” There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ,” he emphasised.

We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations



Graduated Yale 2013



Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school.



His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO pic.twitter.com/7t0tAzHUo6 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 26, 2023

Jordan Walker added, “From what I have heard they are optimising it, but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously, they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

He also accepted that the pandemic has been a cash cow for Pfizer and will continue to remain so in days to come. “Yeah, it would be perfect,” he said on the idea of the pharma company making money from new Covid-19 vaccines.

Jordan Walker also said that Pfizer has been a revolving door for government employees who are in charge of reviewing drugs and how they later join the same pharma companies.

“Because if the regulators who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator, they want to go work for the company…they are not going to be harsh on the company where they’re getting their job,” he confessed.

“It is pretty good for the industry to be honest, it’s bad for everyone else in America,” he further added. Soon after, the founder of Project Veritas released internal documents that showed that Jordan Walker indeed worked as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations.

🚨URGENT — Why did Daily Mail take down this story shortly after Project Veritas blew the whistle on Pfizer’s plan to mutate SARS-CoV-2 to make new mRNA COVID vaccines?https://t.co/6qVFymwQiK pic.twitter.com/VKC48gAojD — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 26, 2023

The contentious video has been viewed over 2.6 crores (26 million) times on Twitter. While the British newspaper, Daily Mail, initially covered the story, they later deleted it from their site.

Questions on Pfizer vaccine

It is notable here that the expensive vaccine for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer has been the government-mandated vaccine in the USA and many other nations. A tremendous amount of lobbying was done by Pfizer through multiple channels to get India to approve their vaccine. A number of politicians, self-proclaimed journalists and ‘experts’ had tried to proclaim the Pfizer vaccine as ‘the best’ and attempted to pressurize the Indian government into importing it. However, the Indian government had preferred ‘made in India’ vaccines over Pfizer and Moderna, because Pfizer had refused to conduct trials locally and had demanded immunity from the legal process in case of adverse effects.