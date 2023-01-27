Hours after conservative group ‘Project Veritas’ published a sting operation wherein Pfizer director Jordan Walker was heard claiming that the pharmaceutical company was “mutating” the Covid-19 virus strains, US Senator (Florida) Marco Rubio wrote a stinging letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In a letter dated Thursday (January 26), Rubio said, “An investigative report suggests that Pfizer may be conducting gain-of-function research, which it dubs “directed evolution” research to mutate the SARS-CoV-2 virus to create additional, more potent variants and vaccines to combat future variants.”

“This type of research, similar to gain-of-function research, has long been controversial, and is suspected to be the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he pointed out.

Senator Rubio sends letter to @pfizer demanding answers on gain-of-function researchhttps://t.co/DvcgsYMEFw — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) January 26, 2023

Senator Marco Rubio said, “Whether it’s gain of function research, or selected structure mutations through directed evolution, as Mr Walker claimed would occur, any effort to make a virus more transmittable and deadlier is careless and dangerous,”

“Further, Mr Walker stated that Pfizer is willing to engage in this dangerous research because COVID and its variants are ‘a cash cow’ for the company and regulators will go easy on their efforts because a significant percentage of government officials aim to work for Pfizer and other biopharmaceutical companies and do not want to compromise their future job prospects,” he questioned.

US Senator quizzes Pfizer CEO

In a bid to hold Pfizer accountable for its actions and promote transparency, Rubio asked 6 critical questions to the pharmaceutical company. They are as follows:

1. What efforts is Pfizer currently, or planning to, engage in to mutate the SARS-CoV-2 virus?



2. Does Pfizer intend to continue mutating the SARS-CoV-2 virus through gain-of-function, or directed evolution research, with the purpose of creating new vaccines before the variant is present in the greater population?



3. Has Pfizer engaged with federal officials regarding their plans to oversee this research? Please provide the names and agencies for these individuals.



4. What steps has Pfizer taken to ensure the mutated virus does not leak from the laboratory and infect the greater population?



5. Has Pfizer engaged with other biopharmaceutical companies to collaborate on this research effort? Please list the entities that you have been in contact with.



6. Will you commit to halting any future research that mutates the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine as substantial evidence has indicated that similar dangerous research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology very likely led to the initial emergence and global spread of the virus?

Jordan Walker and ‘Project Veritas’ sting operation

‘Project Veritas’, a conservative group known for undercover stories, had set up a date with Pfizer Director Jordan Walker and quizzed him about the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company. The video was released on January 26, 2023.

Without realising that he was being recorded the whole time, Jordan Walker made damming revelations about the work undertaken by Pfizer and the lack of ethical checks and balances within the company.

He casually said that Pfizer was considering mutating the Covid-19 virus to develop a new version of the vaccines. “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere,” the Pfizer Director said.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring “Mutating” COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines



“Don’t tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn’t create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest.”#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

He also accepted that the pandemic has been a ‘cash cow’ for Pfizer and will continue to remain so in days to come. “Yeah, it would be perfect,” Walker said on the idea of the pharma company making money from new Covid-19 vaccines.

Jordan Walker also said that Pfizer has been a ‘revolving door’ for government employees who are in charge of reviewing drugs and how they later join the same pharma company.

“Because if the regulators who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator, they want to go work for the company…they are not going to be harsh on the company where they’re getting their job,” he added.

It is notable here that over the recent months, there have been a significant amount of details that indicate towards the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic was a result of a ‘lab leak’ from the BSL4 research facility at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where a number of scientists, funded by USA’s Ecohealth Alliance, were engaged in ‘gain of function’ research of the SARS CoV-2 virus.