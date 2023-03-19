Sunday, March 19, 2023
53% of journalists lost jobs, over 50% of media houses shut down in Afghanistan after the takeover by Taliban, hailed for organising a press conference

According to a report by Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU), 53% of journalists in the country lost their jobs after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and over 50% of media outlets have shut down operations

OpIndia Staff
Afgahn Taliban at Kabul airport, image via Jim Huylebroek/ The New York Times
On Saturday (March 18), the Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) published a report, highlighting that 53% of journalists in the country lost their jobs after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The report also pointed out that over 50% of media outlets had shut down operations since August 2021, primarily due to financial losses. In a statement, ANJU member Masroor Lutfi said, “Most media employees have left Afghanistan. The media community is facing several problems.”

He further added, “It faces economic difficulties, and restrictions have been placed on the media’s activities in Afghanistan. Besides this, the suspension or closure of the protective laws of the media community is a big challenge.”

ANJU published the damming report on the occasion of National Journalists’ Day in Afghanistan on March 18. Several journalists in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have raised concerns about their deteriorating economic condition and lack of access to information.

A journalist named Mustafa Shahriar told Tolo News, “We ask government officials and related officials to pay serious attention to the problems of journalists and ensure their safety.”

Another journalist, Raqib Fayaz, lamented, “Twenty-seven of Hoot, the Journalist’s Day, is celebrated when the lack of information access continues to be considered a difficulty and this community is still dealing with major economic issues.”

When Indian liberals were ‘salivating’ over press conference by the Taliban

Shortly after taking over Afghanistan by force in August 2021, the Islamist outfit Taliban held a press conference in Kabul. The left-liberal ecosystem in India was so “impressed” by the press conference that they used it to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A series of tweets popped up on the micro-blogging platform, shaming PM Modi for not holding a press conference since he assumed office in 2014.

Tweet by alleged comedian Aditi. Source: Twitter
Tweet by alleged activist Gurmeher Kaur. Source: Twitter
Tweet by Michael Kugelman. Source: Twitter
Tweet by alleged journalist Richa Singh. Source: Twitter

For Indian ‘liberals’, the Taliban is better than the Indian Prime Minister because they held a press conference.

Prime Minister Modi since he came to power first in 2014 has been interacting with the people of India through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. He regularly posts updates on social media sites as well. However, since he ‘has not held press conference’, the Taliban is better.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

