Monday, August 16, 2021
Hazaar laanat redux: ‘Liberals’ get furious at ‘right wing’ and ‘Sanghis’ after Afghanistan falls to Taliban

These are also the same people who had attacked the 'right wing' after Taliban killed Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who came to prominence recently over funeral pyre pictures amid second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
Taliban topples Afghanistan government, 'liberals' get angry at 'Right Wing'
5

While surreal scenes emerge from Afghanistan, a country India shares a border with, with Islamist group Taliban taking over the government, the ‘liberals’ in India have put the blame squarely on shoulders of ‘right wing’ and ‘Sanghis’ in India, who literally have nothing to do with the war-like situation in Afghanistan.

Leading the pack was The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani who was upset that the ‘Right Wing’ was allegedly mocking and trolling Indian Muslims because Taliban has taken over Kabul. She then went on to shame the ‘Sanghis’.

While the truth is that many Indian Muslims on Twitter are actually not condemning the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban. While some are silently supporting, others are cheering and hoping to replicate the same in India for ‘attaining azaadi’.

This viral clip here from a Clubhouse talk shows how they want to learn lessons from Taliban on how to take over.

Here are more Islamists justifying Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. And then there are the ones who’d rather have Sharia over Indian laws.

Here are some more ‘liberals’ drawing false equivalence between the militant group that toppled a government and ‘right wing’ in India.

This JNU professor forgets that India is still a democracy and if Narendra Modi does return as Prime Minister in 2024, it would be a third time he gets elected democratically. That is quite different from the scenes unfolding in Afghanistan currently.

But why let facts get in the way of narrative.

Former Amnesty head decided to indulge in casteist behaviour after agreeing to claims that the Taliban have legitimate stake in Afghanistan.

These are also the same people who had attacked the ‘right wing’ after Taliban killed Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who came to prominence recently over funeral pyre pictures amid second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Indian ‘liberals’ even back then had ‘sent hazaar laanat‘ to the bullet that killed him while not even saying it aloud that the Taliban killed and mutilated one of their own.

Even now, as Taliban takes over Afghanistan, the ‘liberals’ like NDTV’s Ravish Kumar are busy getting angry at Tata Tea on his Facebook page for calling itself ‘Desh Ka Kulhad’ or they are busy with cricket matches. This, while the Islamists are soft condoning Taliban by giving it legitimacy by not acknowledging their barbaric behaviour towards religious minorities and women.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

