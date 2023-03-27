Monday, March 27, 2023
Updated:

Khalistani calls Hindu god Hanuman ‘first international terrorist’

Pro-Khalistan separatist voices have often resorted to insulting Hindu gods and goddesses, which is often the modus operandi of Islamist terrorists.

OpIndia Staff
Pro Khalistani abused Lord Hanuman
Khalistani element called Bhagwan Hanuman a "terrorist" (Image: SS from viral video)
4

On March 26, a TikTok user published a video of a Khalistani protest from an unnamed location in which the speaker used derogatory language for the Hindu God Hanuman. Calling him a “terrorist”, the Khalistani speaker lashed out at those who call Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a terrorist. The video was shared on Twitter by Canada-based user Pritam Singh, who has repeatedly published pro-Khalistani posts on his account.

He said, “If you and your media call our Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a terrorist, then you have to listen and answer. Your Hanuman was the first international terrorist. He crossed the border illegally. He did not take a visa or care about the sovereignty of another nation. He went to another country. He had a dispute with one person, but he burnt down Lanka. He scared the civilians, and you celebrate it to date in the name of Lanka Dehen. It was his personal dispute. When you call it (so-called Khalistan) our personal dispute, remember that it was your personal dispute. It was a personal dispute with Ravan. Why did you cause civilian causalities? You destroyed people’s houses. You illegally crossed the border. You sent the world’s first terrorist to another country, and you proudly remember it. You have to listen to this, and we will keep telling you.”

It is unclear if the event where the incident happened was organised in support of pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh who is currently on the run after Punjab Police, with central agencies’ support, launched a crackdown against him or it was a Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice‘s event as Referendum 2020 poster was in the background.

This is not the first time a pro-Khalistani has abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses. In April 2022, during an attack on Maa Kali temple in Patiala, a Khalistani protester used derogatory language against Maa Durga. The Nihang Sikh, in a statement to ‘Pro Punjab TV’, said, “They should think (before speaking) about the Hindu religion. Khalsa Panth, which was established by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is the master of all religions. Show these people of Haridwar Hemkunth Parbat (mountain) in Sarbloh Granth.” “Who were those bad guys on Hemkunth Parbat? Who forced your Durga to dance naked? Who saved her? Ask them. When rakshas looted Indra Dev’s house and made Durga dance naked, who saved her?” the man was caught saying.

In January 2022, it was reported how pro-Khalistani elements abuse Hindu Gods and Goddesses on social media platforms like Clubhouse.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

