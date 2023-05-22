The Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested the mastermind of the violence unleashed by a Muslim mob in Akola. The arrested individual has been identified as Arbaaz Khan. Khan is believed to be the mastermind of the violence against Hindus in Akola. Reportedly, the police are still on the lookout for the ‘godfather’ behind the violence.

According to the reports, Khan is 23 years old and played the main role in spreading the violence in the city. Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge confirmed that the violence began and revolved around a controversial Instagram chat, which Arbaaz Khan had edited and selectively made viral. The violence escalated in the entire city at the behest of Khan.

How Arbaaz Khan lit fire in Akola against Hindus, leading to unbridled violence by Islamist mob

The saga is said to have begun after Sameer Sonawane created an Instagram page regarding the recently released movie ‘The Kerala Story’, which shows how ISIS indoctrinates and traps innocent Hindu girls, converts them to Islam and then turns them into ISIS terrorists and sex slaves. Accused Arbaaz saw the Instagram page, which merely supported the movie, and started chatting with the page admin.

The conversation soon turned into an argument with the duo using objectionable words. It is pertinent to note that on social media, this is a usual technique used by Islamists where they initiate a conversation and instigate the Hindu individual. While both parties used abusive language during the argument, Arbaaz Khan edited the chat and made only a selective portion viral to brainwash the Muslim community and light a fire against the Hindus of Akola.

Police said that 23-year-old Arbaaz Khan initiated the chat with Sonawane who had made a page supporting the movie.

Once Khan made the selective portion of the chat viral through social media, a Muslim mob gathered in the vicinity of the police station. The same mob incited more people to commit violence in different parts of the city.

According to reports, Khan incited the mob through social media saying how objectionable things were being said towards the Muslim community and their religion. After this, hundreds of people from the Muslim community gathered at the police station first and intended to file a complaint. Reportedly, Arbaaz instigated the people and provoked them to escalate the violence.

While the Muslim mob had gathered at the police station, Sar Tan Se Juda slogans were also raised. It is pertinent to remember that several individuals were murdered recently for allegedly insulting Islam. Kanhaiya Lal was merely beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma after similar chants were raised by Muslim mobs across the country. Umesh Kohle had also met the same fate for extending support to Nupur Sharma.

समय – सुबह के 4 बजे



नारा – "सर तन से जुदा- सर तन से जुदा"



स्थान – महाराष्ट्र का अकोला पुलिस स्टेशन



दो दिन से महाराष्ट्र के अकोला में साम्प्रदायिक तनाव , खतरे में हिन्दू समाज। pic.twitter.com/0iiRlfa4Cq — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) May 15, 2023

Apart from arresting the mastermind of the Islamist violence, the police have also arrested the Hindu man, Sameer Sonawane, who made an innocent Instagram page supporting the movie The Kerala Files and provoked into a conversation by Arbaaz Khan.

The incident was reported on May 13 when Islamists went on a rampage in the Old City police station area in the Akola district of Maharashtra. According to the police, stones were pelted and vehicles were damaged. One person was reportedly brought dead to the Civil Hospital after the clash and eight others including two policemen were reported injured.

The Police booked 150 for the violence and had already arrested more than 100 persons in the case. However, the police nabbed the mastermind, Arbaaz Khan on Saturday and is still on the lookout for the ‘godfather’ behind the violence.