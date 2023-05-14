Sunday, May 14, 2023
Maharashtra: Violent clashes erupt in Akola over an Instagram post, 1 dead, 26 arrested

This is the second such event to be reported in Akola. A few days back, there was a violent conflict between two groups in the Akot File area of Shankar Nagar.

On Saturday, May 13, a violent clash broke out between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area in the Akola district of Maharashtra. According to the police, the two conflicting groups pelted stones at each other, damaged vehicles, and caused a ruckus on the streets. One person was reportedly brought dead to the Civil Hospital after the clash. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in the district by the order of the District Collector. 

According to an India TV report, the clash between the members of two religions erupted over an allegedly offensive Instagram post on the Prophet, which was deleted later. Police had to deploy force to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the police are examining CCTV footage to identify and nab the rioters. Police have also registered an FIR against 120 people involved in the clash.

Providing details on the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP), Akola, Sandeep Ghughe said, “Tensions prevailed between two communities over religious sentiments being hurt. Stone pelting occurred, and vehicles were also damaged. Heavy police deployment is there in Akola. One person was brought dead to Civil Hospital but we are investigating. So far, twenty-six people have been detained. 8 people were injured, including two police officers, who are out of danger now. “

SP Ghughe also said that section 144 has been imposed in the district and appealed to the local people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily. He further urged people not to pay attention to any sort of rumour.

