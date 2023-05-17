Khandwa, MP: Raju Saini falls in love and marries a Muslim woman, has a baby girl, and then is beaten and killed brutally by the girl’s family

On May 13, a Hindu man was brutally killed by his Muslim wife Ameeran’s family members in the Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh. After the assault, the Hindu man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim, Jitendra alias Raju Saini, was ruthlessly thrashed in front of his wife by his Muslim father-in-law, mother-in-law, and his wife’s brother when he visited their house for the first time after marriage. Reportedly, Jitendra and Ameeran had a love marriage.

The matter pertains to the Piplod Police Station precinct. Reportedly, victim Jitendra who originally hailed from Khandel village in Rajasthan was residing in Khandwa district’s Singot for the last three years. There, he worked at a hotel where he met Ameeran. The two soon drew closer and got married. After getting married, they moved to Rajasthan’s Khandel village. Jitendra and Ameeran had a daughter. Meanwhile, Ameeran’s parents lodged a missing complaint for their daughter. On the basis of their complaint, the police initiated an investigation and found that Ameeran is residing with her husband Jitendra in Khandel.

According to the police, Ameeran had said in the court that she wants to stay with her husband and since she was an adult, she had the right to take that decision. Later when she wanted to meet her parents Munnibai (mother) and Mumtaz (father), her husband brought her to Singot village in Khandwa. Jitendra stayed in Singot for over 25 days as he was assaulted by his in-laws’ family whenever he tried to take his wife and daughter back home. The victim had even filed a complaint at Piplod police station, however, police reportedly did not take any action.

On May 13, 2023, when the victim returned to his in-laws’ home to bring back his wife and daughter, he was attacked by members of his wife’s family. The victim managed to reach the Piplod police station and informed the police about what transpired at his in-laws’ house, but no action was taken. He was admitted to a nearby hospital on Monday, May 15, as his health deteriorated due to the brutal assault. On Tuesday, May 16, victim Jitendra Saini succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar Shukla said that an investigation was launched following the death of Raju (Jitendra). A murder case has been registered against the accused mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.

Dr Anish Arjhare, the district convenor of Hindu Jagran Manch, blamed police negligence for what happened with victim Jitendra alias Raju. He added that if the police had taken timely action on his prior complaint, victim Jitendra would have been alive. Hindu Jagran Manch also demanded strict action against the eight accused persons.