Former US President Donald Trump has raised more than $22 million in the second quarter of the fundraising campaign, which concluded in June, for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections. Incumbent President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign trailed slightly with a collection of $20 million.

The financial disclosures were released on 15th July, Saturday after being filed with the Federal Election Commission. The disclosures do not include money collected by Political Action Committees (PAC), which raised a significant amount from the wealthiest donors. The PAC disclosures are expected later this month.

The Biden campaign early this month had claimed to have raised $72 million along with Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees from April to June. The campaign revealed revised numbers at $19.9 million on the day of the 15th July deadline, finishing the quarter with a total of $77 million in the bank.

Donald Trump’s campaign claimed to have collected more than $35 million in the second quarter. Their collection in the first three months this year amounted to $18.8 million. The campaign reportedly involved heavy digital, email, and SMS advertising even as a legal trial stares at Trump over charges of illegally retaining classified state documents.

US Presidential Elections: Joe Biden’s collection lower than that of Obama and Trump in the preceding polls

Even as this is being touted as a neck-to-neck fundraising fight, Biden’s collection is lower than that of Obama and Trump in the preceding polls. Trump and the Republican Party raised over $56 million in the second quarter of 2019 for the 2020 elections. Former US President Barack Hussain Obama raised $37 million dollars in the second quarter of 2011 in his re-election bid for 2012.

Trump’s campaign took $15.3 million in the second quarter and spent $9.1 million. Its biggest expenditure was Campaign Inbox for SMS advertising and digital consulting at $2.3 million.

Republican Party, aka Grand Old Party (GOP) candidates will have to garner donations from at least 40,000 donors and poll more than one per cent in either three national polls or two national and state polls. The criteria were announced by the Republican National Committee (RNC).

RNC’s first presidential debate is scheduled for 23rd August on Fox News.