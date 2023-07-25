On Sunday (July 23), an American pastor and televangelist named Hank Kunneman went on an anti-Hindu tirade against Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for running as a Republican candidate for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections.

At about 51 minutes and 30 seconds into his programme, Kunneman claimed, “We are in danger as a country and listen to me Generation Z and millennials. Those of you, who are watching, may like this new young guy (referring to Vivek Ramaswamy).

“If he does not serve the Lord Jesus Christ and stand primarily for Judeo-Christian principles, you will have a fight with God…What are we doing, even entertaining the fact you’re going to have some dude put his hand on something other than the Bible,” he brazened it out.

The televangelist remarked, “You are going to let him put all of his strange Gods up in the White House and are we just supposed to blink because he

understands policies? No.”

His racist remarks received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. Hank Kunneman then drew inspiration from the King of Judah, Jehoshaphat, and claimed that God loved him for ‘kicking out idols from his kingdom.’

He went on to fearmonger about Vivek Ramaswamy and claimed how all Presidents of the United States have supported Judeo-Christian values. The pastor then claimed that his God was jealous and that it would not tolerate other Gods.

“It is why our country has been blessed. Whether the presidents have followed Jesus? No. They have been held to a standard – you’re not bringing your idols into our country,” he continued with his bigoted remarks against idolators.

Hank Kunneman claimed, “You know what took Solomon (the wisest King) out? He brought foreign idols into his garden…And I don’t care how good someone’s policies are and how good they sound if they don’t profess the name of Yeshua.”

He added, “Here’s the point. I am not calling someone out. I am saying that we will have a fight with God on our hands if you believe in the God of our

Bible (Old Testament and New Testament).”

“There are things that God does not like, that he hates and he is jealous about…And one of the things that he doesn’t like and it’s why he blessed Jehoshaphat because Jehoshaphat was a king that stood up and took out the false idols and brought Israel back to honouring the one true God,” he alleged.

“So America be smarter than that because it won’t matter what the prophet’s prophecy is if we now take on a fight with God over his jealousy…Dangerous and no they would not make a great vice president,” Hank Kunneman concluded his anti-Hindu tirade.

British commentator targets Rishi Sunak for reading the Bible

Earlier in May this year, British conservative political commentator Calvin Robinson called Prime Minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak, a heathen. He was talking about PM Sunak reading the 1:9-17 passage from the biblical book of Colossians at King Charles’ coronation.

Rishi Sunak is a Hindu, and his act of reading the Bible at King Charles’s coronation ceremony became a topic of discussion, with many people hailing it as his commitment to representing the UK’s diversity.

Meanwhile, over on GB News they're asking "is it appropriate for a heathen Prime Minister to be reading a gospel reading" pic.twitter.com/KseFXONzGk — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 6, 2023

While the PM of the UK always participates in the coronation of the monarch, Rishi Sunak is the first person of colour and the first non-Christian to play such a lead role in the ceremony. However, Calvin Robinson exploited the opportunity to display his Hinduphobia.