On May 6 (local time), British conservative political commentator Calvin Robinson called Prime Minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak, a heathen. He was talking about PM Sunak reading the 1:9-17 passage from the biblical book of Colossians at King Charles’ coronation. The panel discussed that the coronation is a Christian event, with Robinson calling it inappropriate for a non-Christian to read the gospel.

It is notable that Rishi Sunak is a Hindu, and his act of reading the Bible at King Charles’s coronation ceremony has already become a topic of discussion, with many people hailing it as his commitment to representing the UK’s diversity. While the PM of the UK always participates in the coronation of the monarch, Rishi Sunak is the first person of colour and the first non-Christian to play such a lead role in the ceremony. However, conservatives like Calvin Robinson have found it objectionable.

Meanwhile, over on GB News they're asking "is it appropriate for a heathen Prime Minister to be reading a gospel reading" pic.twitter.com/KseFXONzGk — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 6, 2023

One of the panellists suggested that Charles is not only the King but the head of the state; therefore, he must be thinking about the whole nation. While Robinson agreed, he questioned whether a heathen should read a Gospel. He said, “Should we have heathens reading the Epistles? Is it appropriate for a heathen prime minister to be reading a Gospel reading?”

For those unaware, heathen is a derogatory term to describe a person who belongs to a religion that is not Christianity, Judaism, or Islam, the three Abrahamic religions. In this case, Robinson is using the term heathen for PM Sunak as he is a practising Hindu and not a Christian. The team heathen is similar to the term kafir used by Muslims for non-Muslims.

Though GB News trimmed the part where Robinson used the term heathen, the video made it to social media anyway. Quoting the clip, Robinson jumped in to prove he was right when Twitter users objected to using the term. In several replies, he categorically said the term was not derogatory and technically correct.

A Twitter user NJ_Timothy called it “shameful”, to which Robinson replied, “Shameful why? The answer was “, yes, it is appropriate”, so is it the question you disagree with? Are you against questions being asked in general? Or just ones related to faith? It was unusual for a Hindu to read the Epistle in a Christian service.”

Timothy and another Twitter user, Jonny, categorically mentioned calling someone heathen is derogatory, to which Robinson questioned as if they did not know the term’s actual meaning.

Calvin, you can’t call a non-Christian a heathen. — Jonny Gould (@jonnygould) May 6, 2023

He said, “The term isn’t derogatory in this context; it is technically correct. We pray for heathens often. I am assuming you’re Anglican. Do you find the Collects and the Psalms shameful?”

The term isn’t derogatory in this context, it is technically correct. We pray for heathens often. I am assuming you’re Anglican, do you find the Collects and the Psalms shameful? pic.twitter.com/WKEZy85cES — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) May 6, 2023

Robinson is habitual in using the word heathen. When several users objected to his use of the term, he even said that ‘heathen’ Rishi Sunak should convert to Christianity, adding he will pray for the same.

While replying to a Twitter user who had asked him to “pray for the conversion of the royal family and the country back to the one true Catholic faith”, he said, “No, thank you. I pray for the conversion of our heathen Prime Minister. I do not pray for converting Christians who already know Christ to know him in a different tribe. That is sectarian nonsense.”

He faced backlash for using the term on social media. Twitter user Jav replying to his now-deleted tweet, said, “Calling a Hindu a heathen isn’t exactly the most Christian of qualities! Just admit it was crass & apologise.”

Twitter user Gavin Aplin said, “Conversion of our heathen prime minister? The same sentiment is used to subdue and destroy other cultures worldwide by self-righteous folk like you. If there is a God, then the path is down to the individual created by God not to join a faith so the likes of you can dress up.”