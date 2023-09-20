Amidst surging tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has issued threats to Canadian Hindus and asked them to leave Canada claiming that they have adopted a “jingoistic approach” by siding with India.

In the video titled “Leave Canada, Indo-Hindus, Go India”, Pannu said, “Indo-Canadian Hindus, you have repudiated the allegiance to Canada and the Canadian constitution. Your destination is India. Leave Canada, go to India.”

Pannu is asking Canadian Hindus to leave Canada.



Hey Hatemonger @JustinTrudeau



This is on you



pic.twitter.com/KSCkRcYrwg — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) September 19, 2023

Reportedly, Pannu said that after the Trudeau government in Canada paused the trade agreement with India, the Canadian Hindus are working against the national interests of Canada adding that they are siding with India. Moreover, he alleged that the Canadian Hindus are not only backing India but also supporting its alleged suppression of pro-Khalistan voices. “You are supporting violence by celebrating the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar,” Pannu reportedly said.

The Khalistan daydreamer went on to heap praises on pro-Khalistan Sikhs of Canada saying that they have always been loyal to Canada and upheld the country’s laws and constitution.

He further announced another ‘referendum’ although this time not to vote for Khalistan but to decide if Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is responsible for the ‘assassination’ of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He said that on October 29, a “Kill India Referendum” is happening in Vancouver and urged the Canadian Sikhs to come and vote.

It is notable here that Khalistani terrorists in Canada have repeatedly threatened violence against Indian diplomats and endangered Indian diplomatic missions. The Indian government has raised this issue with the Canadian government multiple times.

Pannu is another Khalistani terrorist wanted by the Indian government under UAPA.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Canada and a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead in Surrey by two unidentified assailants on June 18 this year. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. The 46-year-old hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar.

The controversy around Nijjar’s murder recently erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 accused India of killing the Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil. Without providing any proof, Trudeau claimed that Canada is pursuing “credible information” about Indian agents being involved in Nijjar’s killing. After the bizarre statement by Trudeau, Canada expelled one Indian diplomat over it, the Indian government rejected all of Canada’s allegations. In a swift response, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that any allegation of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing is ‘absurd and motivated’.

It is notable, that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu often issues threats to India and the Modi government over its action against the Khalistani elements. On September 12, Pannu released a video in which he issued threats to the Indian Government asking India to shut down the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. Moreover, he had threatened to target Indian diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma.