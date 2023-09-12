Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the outlawed terrorist group Sikh Forum for Justice, has just released a new video in which he yet again issues veiled threats to the Indian Government. This comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his strong disapproval of Canada for providing a safe haven to Khalistani terrorists.

In the video, shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on September 12, Pannun, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is reportedly asking India to shut the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

He further threatened India by saying that SFJ would target the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, in response to Justin Trudeau’s embarrassment in India.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Panun has released a fresh audio threat against Indian Government asking India to shut Indian High Commission in Ottawa and bring back Indian Envoy Verma or else they will target it in response to embarassmenr Justin Trudeau faced in India. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 12, 2023

On September 11, the journalist shared another video of Pannun making a public appearance at the Khalistan referendum event organised by SFJ at a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada on Sunday. In it, the Khalsitani terrorist is heard delivering an inciteful speech calling for ‘Balkanising India’. He is seen escorted by a team of security guards.

Notably, the referendum was organised in Canada on the same day when Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visited India to attend the G20 Summit, where PM Narendra Modi conveyed India’s strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.

In the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist heading the Sikh Forum for Justice and henchman of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI held PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar responsible for the killing of his close aide Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani terrorist who was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia.

The Government of India had previously declared Hardeep Singh Nijjar a terrorist. The Indian government published a list of 41 individuals recognised as terrorists, among whom Hardeep Nijjar’s name was also featured.

Promising to avenge the killing of Nijjar, Pannun threatened by saying, “Those you assassinated Nijjar we are calling for your political death. We are coming for you. We are going to challenge the territorial integrity. We are going to challenge India’s sovereignty. We are going to Balkanise India. Until we do not kill you politically we are not going anywhere,” Pannun is heard saying, pushing his supporters to repeat after him, “Delhi banega Khalistan” (Delhi will become Khalistan).

As The Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau is forced to extend his stay in India owing to a technical failure is his aircraft, Canada allows another anti India referendum in Surrey, where Gurpatwant Pannu openly calls for Balkanization of India. Threatens PM @narendramodi, EAM… pic.twitter.com/FehkHGX2xx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 11, 2023

Meanwhile, a Khalistani poster calling for the assassination of Indian Diplomats also emerged in Delta, Canada on Monday, September 11, the day Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was ‘stranded’ in India post the conclusion of the G20 Summit on Sunday following a technical issue with his flight.

As visible in the pictures that have emerged on social media, the poster seems to be placed outside a Gurudwara. A Canadian police officer could also be spotted standing by the roadside where the poster has been placed.

Interestingly, just before the G20 Summit was to kickstart on September 9 in Delhi, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun appealed to his followers through a video to mail to a website and register a demand to hold a referendum in India for the formation of Khalistan. Besides, he also released an audio message. In this audio message, Pannun provoked Kashmiri Muslims to leave the Kashmir Valley and come to Delhi and block Delhi during the G-20 Summit.

Canada has become a hotbed of anti-India and anti-Hindu activities as well as a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists and criminals. India has time and again sent out strong messages to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government urging them to halt extremist activities in the country, however, the Trudeau government due to its vote bank politics has refrained from taking any concrete action against the same. The Trudeau government has offered a standard excuse that people in his country have the right to assemble and express their views peacefully and without violating the law, despite India raising the issue of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) run by Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun with the Canadian government and national security agencies.

PM Modi conveys strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of Khalistani elements in Canada during ‘pull-aside’ meeting with PM Trudeau

It may be noted that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led SFJ had carried out all the aforementioned anti-India activities in Canada while the country’s PM Justin Trudeau is in India for the G20 Summit.

In fact, even during the recently concluded G20 Summit, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a pull-aside meeting, the PM conveyed strong concerns of India over the continuous anti-India activities by Khalistanis in Canada.

Pointing out how the Canadian soil is being used for anti-India and Hinduphobic activities by pro-Khalistan elements, PM Modi firmly conveyed to Trudeau that Khalistan fundamentalists are threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship, encouraging secessionism, provoking violence against Indian diplomats and damaging diplomatic facilities.

Interestingly, Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, however, it was a ‘pull-aside meeting on the sidelines’ with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A pull-aside meeting is not a formal bilateral meeting and is ranked below a bilateral meeting. A pull-aside meeting can take place whenever two leaders meet.